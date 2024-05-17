Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A spice-route detour
May 17, 2024 06:50 PM IST
More and more countries are discovering that packaged Indian spices are contaminated. Back home, they’re so convenient and trusted, we didn’t think to look closer. Its time to rework this recipe
It saddened me to read about the global uproar about the contamination of spices by some of our most popular brands. What was sadder still that the contamination was not caught by our own authorities, who should have been protecting Indian consumers, but by foreign governments when they conducted safety checks on spices that had been imported from India.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article