Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A spice-route detour

ByVir Sanghvi
May 17, 2024 06:50 PM IST

More and more countries are discovering that packaged Indian spices are contaminated. Back home, they’re so convenient and trusted, we didn’t think to look closer. Its time to rework this recipe

It saddened me to read about the global uproar about the contamination of spices by some of our most popular brands. What was sadder still that the contamination was not caught by our own authorities, who should have been protecting Indian consumers, but by foreign governments when they conducted safety checks on spices that had been imported from India.

Many of the spices tested by international agencies have showed high levels of pesticides, some of which were carcinogenic. (ADOBESTOCK)
Buyers are sometimes sold strips of artificially coloured, aromatised paper instead of saffron. (ADOBE STOCK)
Marryam H Reshi’s book looks at how spices shape cuisines.
