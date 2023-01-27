Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Ghost in the shell

Can you think of one Indian dish that you can eat on the streets, and also at fancy, Michelin-starred Indian restaurants all over the world? And it is delicious, no matter where you eat it?

The answer is, of course, the golgappa.

It is a street food dish that pops up all over India (at least, north of the Vindhyas) in different guises. They call it golgappa in Delhi. In Mumbai, it is called pani puri. In Kolkata, it is the phuchka. In parts of UP (where it may have originated), it is the batasha.

Most well-known Indian chefs have done interesting variations on the original. In London, Vineet Bhatia and Atul Kochhar brought it to fame (though the Bombay Brasserie had already put Mumbai chaat on the menu). In Mumbai, Hemant Oberoi invented the vodka golgappa. And in Delhi, Manish Mehrotra made it a staple of modern Indian cooking when he started serving different kinds of pani in shot glasses with plump little puris balanced on them.

Saba is also the nutty singer/songwriter/performer in the decade-old electro-funk band MadBoy/Mink, alongside actor and musician Imaad Shah (Madboy/Mink)

That laser focus, and the ability to swipe seamlessly from one skill to another, was honed early. Azad comes from a family of theatre artists and academics. “I was on stage at about the same time as I learnt how to speak and walk,” she recalls. “I was also part of the choir so music and acting went together.” Her uncle, Safdar Hashmi, was a prominent playwright and was killed while performing a street play in support of workers’ demands on the outskirts of Delhi in 1989. Fresh out of school, she adopted her maternal grandmother’s pen name, Azad as her stage name. For her, it simply stands for freedom.

And, unusually for a life lived on stage, screen and Insta Story, Azad offers no quick-smart hacks. She professes a love of class-taking and learning. But inspiration for a tune might be sparked by cinema, a story that she heard in passing will become a point of reference for a character. Ideas are born from boredom too. “Boredom is such a valuable tool. I’m not sure we allow ourselves to be bored anymore. Our brains are assaulted by a sensory overload. Putting the screen away and doing nothing makes room for the mind to breathe and create.”

5 must-read books

Disgrace by J.M Coetzee (1999)

The book shows a full range of human complexity. The protagonist is a deeply flawed man with no moral scruples but you follow along with revulsion and equal interest as the tables turn on him despite how irredeemably messed up he is, it makes you question everything.

The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami (1995)

This book drops you into a well, then picks you up, throws you around, and drops you in a forest, then a hotel room. There’s an odd teenager, a mysterious woman, a cheating wife, a lunatic brother, and all the while a cat is missing. It gets more surreal with each chapter.

The Buddha of Suburbia by Hanif Kureishi (1990)

The dahi puri at Mumbai restaurant Soam uses puris made in-house from a mix of sooji and atta. (Soam)

Any phuchka fan will tell you that there are two basic kinds of puri: Sooji or atta. Sooji is semolina, also called rava or durum, a kind of hard wheat that is favoured for dried pasta (for instance) because it is longer lasting than normal wheat. Traditionally, the puri was always made with whole-wheat (atta), though in recent years, some people have used maida (refined wheat flour). You can also use a mixture of sooji and atta.

Manish Mehrotra was the first to alert me to the fact that at many restaurants, they no longer make their own phuchka puris. They buy them from a supplier who sells in bulk to the trade. Such suppliers nearly always prefer sooji because it lasts longer. At many upmarket places (five-star hotels, for instance) that serve chaat, you will end up eating outsourced sooji puris.

Sooji has another advantage. It makes for a denser puri with a thicker crust. This means that it takes longer for the pani to break through and leak out. And it offers a more substantial crunch.

Purists will scoff at the sooji puri. They will say that a golgappa is best enjoyed on the streets. The golgappawalla makes it fresh, serves it to you immediately and you pop it into your mouth at once. Hesitate for even a few seconds and the pani will break through and the golgappa will collapse. Vikramjeet Roy, the Kolkata-born chef, argues that the joy of eating a phuchka lies in biting down on it just as it is ready to collapse. In Kolkata, he says, discerning foodies always ask for atta puris because they believe that a phuchka must be a delicate and evanescent pleasure.

He is probably right. But once you get into gourmet golgappas, made in restaurant kitchens, stuffed with lobster or caviar and then brought to the table, the atta puri does not stand a chance. You have to rely on sooji to let the dish make a successful journey from the kitchen to the dining room.

But that comes with its own set of problems. Manish has a low opinion of many of the packed puris. In Kolkata, Vijay Malhotra, chef at the ITC Royal Bengal, says that some packaged puris tend to be made from inferior flour and are rarely consistent. His hotel serves the largest number of phuchkas of any hotel in India because the live chaat counter is always the most popular section of his buffet. He has decided to make his own puris. So has his colleague Rajdeep Kapoor, chef at the ITC Maurya. You have to make the puris in-house, he says, or the golgappa will never taste right no matter what you do to the fillings.

HT Brunch Cover Story: Saba has you covered

It’s a recounting of a lifetime of sexual exploits by a 90-year old man and what he learnt of love and lust along the way.

Moth Smoke by Mohsin Hamid (2000)

This follows a morally ambiguous protagonist as he leads himself down a wormhole of his own undoing. I read this one in two days and I just couldn’t put it away.

5 Indie bands to add to our playlist

