Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Know chalk from cheese
Mar 01, 2024 05:44 AM IST
The crackdown on McDonald’s cheese is fair. But big brands and posh hotels have been passing off non-dairy substitutes as cheese to cut costs too. Have you noticed?
The cheeseburger is one of America’s greatest gastronomic achievements. It has a relatively simple filling: A patty made from minced beef and a slice of processed cheese. It is a dish that has been taken around the world by such chains as McDonald’s.
