Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Spice is the variety of life

So, perhaps we Indians apologise too much for our love of masala and chilies. In fact, much of the West is falling in love with spicy flavours. The largest market for chilli sauce, for example, is the United States, where chilli sauces of one kind or another (including spicy salsa) routinely outsell ketchup. The British claim curry as their own: The late Robin Cook, when he was Foreign Secretary, joked that Chicken Tikka Masala was the national dish of Britain. The fastest growing Chinese cuisine in the West is Sichuan which is chilli-based. In America, the craze for Japanese food is gradually being replaced by an obsession with Korean cuisine, which relies on chilli pastes.