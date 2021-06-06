Shaheen Bhatt: Of Indie puppy & sibling love

Pupper paradise

I live in a 1-BHK in Mumbai and have always wanted a dog. But I’m not sure it’ll work as there won’t be any space for him/her to run around. What’s the best solution?

—Ashok, Mumbai

While space to run around would be great, you and your dog will manage just fine without it. Mumbai is full of Indie dogs that desperately need loving homes. While you would not be giving that dog a backyard, you will be giving it a roof over its head, steady meals and lots of love. Make sure you take your dog out as much as possible and expose it to new things and I’m sure he/she will thrive.

Pandemic blues

My brother got accepted to the college of his dreams but had to let the opportunity go as it didn’t make sense during the pandemic. I can see he’s pretty depressed but won’t talk to anyone about it. How can I reach out to him?

—Deepti, Via Instagram

The pandemic has cost us all a lot in different ways. There has been a widespread loss across the world. People have lost opportunities, jobs, homes, health and even loved ones.

