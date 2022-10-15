Social Media Star of The Week: Chef Thomas Zacharias

In 2013, while he was working at a Mediterranean kitchen, cooking food from places he had never been to, Chef Thomas Zacharias decided to make his first food trip. So he took a sabbatical, used up all his life savings, and explored France, Italy and Spain over four months, staying with locals and watching as they sourced produce and cooked their meals.

It was a life changing experience. But then Thomas realised that he hadn’t travelled enough in India yet. So, he started his Chef On The Road (#COTR) series on social media platforms, intending to archive all his travels.

Kolkata calling

During his recent fourth trip to Kolkata (his first was in 2014), Thomas’s food itinerary went beyond the list of the usual suspects to the exploration of nuances. He examined the full range of seasonal produce at local markets and brought to the forefront Kolkata’s old-school cabin restaurants and the advanced technique and skills they incorporate in the kitchen.

Chef Thomas Zacharias’ Kolkata food itinerary explored the nuances, like examining the full range of seasonal produce at local markets

“It could have easily been a Michelin star restaurant in Europe. But we don’t appreciate the skills we are already seeing here,” Thomas, now 36, says.

Next up, was a traditional Chinese meal made by a fourth generation descendent of a Chinese immigrant. This is a cuisine you won’t find anywhere in India anymore, given the increasing demand for “Indian Chinese”.

“Recipes are dying as people are shifting away from cooking their traditional food,” Thomas says.

Explore by yourself

Thomas’s love for telling stories makes his captions and Reels informative and endearing.

“But the social media posts weren’t translating to impact on the ground. That’s why I left restaurants to build a movement towards local foods and stories,” he explains .

Reactions to his posts range from a follower visiting every Kolkata spot Thomas had posted about, people bookmarking his posts, and others asking to tag along during his next #COTR trip.

“It’s great but a little sad. I’m not trying to make a list of places people should visit in Kolkata for food. I want to get people to be curious themselves. Anyone can do it,” says Thomas.

From HT Brunch, October 15, 2022

