Social Media Star of the Week: Ricky Pond
On March 29, 2020, American graphic designer Ricky Pond’s teenage kids – Audrey, 18, and Dallin, 15 – created a TikTok account for him out of sheer boredom. Then, the 47-year-old, who is quite the competitive clogger (a folk dance in the US), uploaded a video of himself dancing.
An hour later, Ricky had three times the views and four times the number of likes than Audrey’s post. Next, he dived into Bollywood numbers. This move sparked Bollywood song suggestions from Indians living in the US and the request to switch to Instagram.
When it seemed like TikTok may get banned in the US, Dallin created Ricky’s Instagram account in December, and in five weeks, the number of followers rose from 600 to 152K. “People thought ‘let’s get this crazy American to dance to this’,” he laughs during our Zoom call along with Audrey and Dallin, who feature in many of Ricky’s Reels.
Family dance
Ricky’s been clogging since he was all of eight. He recalls dancing with his siblings to Michael Jackson songs and doing the country swing dance with his wife Roxane. The kids would spend hours playing the Just Dance game, “and kick my a** in them!” laughs Ricky.
Now, having danced to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Ghungroo, the family says that the most difficult part was to get used to dancing to the beats of the songs, and getting the hand movements in sync with the footwork. “He takes time to get the switch between the dance moves. We have to show those to him and we pick up the footwork from him which he’s good at,” the kids say.
Insta fame
Has his social media fame made him go easy on their kids spending time on it? “Earlier, when the kids would come and show me videos on TikTok, I’d tell them ‘this is so stupid, don’t waste your time on it’,” he says.
The Ponds have also discovered an army of loyal and protective followers. When Ricky’s bestie commented on his Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din video saying, ‘I may have to unfollow you’, followers started defending Ricky, who had to intervene.
They want to visit India and watch a few Bollywood movies too!
Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com
From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: The Kapoor family’s best-kept food secrets!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“I slept like a bear in hibernation during lockdown,” says Prateik Babbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Move over high intensity workout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maid for each other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: It’s time to ketchup!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: Ricky Pond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Game Show: Which personality type lived through the pandemic better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“At 22, I had left home to make it on my own,” says musician Leslee Lewis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No sex without Samantha!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The comeback car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour: The five kinds of runners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Facts about fiction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Of planning your weight loss diet and strengthening your knees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Allahbadia: Does posting selfies make you get taken less seriously at work? And… should you follow your boss?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Khanna: Where can you wear the lungi to?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox