Social Media Star Of The Week: Shreyasi Das

Shreyasi Das grew up in Hooghli, feeding stray dogs leftovers from her family’s meals. This was a habit that seemed like second nature to her folks and neighbours. So, when she moved to Delhi University, seeing organised feeders come by to tend to stray dogs, instead of the local society doing its bit, was a bit of a culture shock.

“In my hometown, we have a symbiotic relationship with the dogs that live around the area,” says the Faridabad-based research scholar. “This was how wolves were tamed into domestic dogs in the first place!”

A dog’s life

Today, Shreyasi feeds about 30 dogs a day, besides having them neutered and paying for their medical issues. Her Instagram page, @belly_bubs, which highlights the stories of these indie babies, also focusses on spreading awareness about the legal right of citizens to feed stray dogs. And the very real need for it.

“When the pandemic hit, I couldn’t feed the dogs. Even the guards went home, so the dogs had no help. We lost so many puppies during the lockdown. And getting rid of dogs—which happens often as puppies are put in sacks and ‘discarded’—is not an option, as new dogs will come in their place in search of food. Besides, it’s inhuman!” says the 31-year-old who hired a feeder, paying this person ₹500 per month per dog, to give 800gms of chicken to 25 dogs she’s feeding on her Faridabad campus.

Against all odds

In her building society, Shreyasi feeds stray dogs between 2am and 4am every day, to avoid run-ins with her neighbours and other building residents who object to her feeding the neighbourhood strays.

“My neighbours complained that they can’t sleep since the dogs bark at night; that the feeding leads to littering etc. I’ve been cornered by 70-odd men in the area and told not to feed the dogs. But if the dog gets food and vaccinations, it will not harm anyone. Or, even be aggressive. My husband is scared of dogs, and they leave him be!” Shreyasi says.

The vet bills Shreyasi pays for neutering the neighbourhood strays and dealing with their medical and health issues amount to at least ₹30,000 a month. To pay these, she asks for donations via posts on Instagram.

“Usually one third of the feeding gets covered; it’s never the whole bill. Besides, I use my PhD fellowship money to fund this. I want to save as many dogs as possible. We need people to be compassionate and educated about this,” she concludes.

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022

