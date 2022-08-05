Social Media Stars of The Week: The mash-up makers

During a debate about the FIR lodged by Mumbai resident Vedika Chaubey against actor Ranveer Singh for his nude photoshoot in an international magazine, news anchor Nidhi Razdan asked Vedika why she found Ranveer’s pictures ‘vulgar’. Vedika’s exasperated response, «Of course this is vulgar, we can see his (Ranveer Singh’s)’ bum”, not only got a laugh out of the anchor, but sparked a slew of mash-ups as music content creators uploaded creative Instagram Reels.

Meet five of these mash-up makers

Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

A remix of the 2018 song Bom Diggy Diggy, where Vedika ‘sings’ the hook line, this mash-up also incorporates Nidhi Razdan’s giggle and an animation of Virat Kohli working out while standing on Ranveer Singh’s bum.

Creator speak: “Making Vedika say ‘Diggy’ was the hardest part. I finished the track that night and uploaded it first thing in the morning.”

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgix67tgMjZ

Yashraj Mukhate (@ yashrajmukhate)

Almost a complete song, this has an intro, a ‘verse’ and a chorus of ‘we can see his bum’.

Creator speak: “I realised the ‹we can see his bum› bit would be the hook. But that wasn’t enough. So, I wrote two more lines as a verse.”

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cghm3w0IsDc

Dipraj Jadhav (@dipraj_jadhav_edits) & Prasad Bhat (@prasadbhatart)

Besides a catchy beat that makes you chant ‘bum’, this mash-up incorporates artist Prasad Bhat’s (Graphicurry) animation and ends with Vedika saying, “you may laugh, madam”.

Creator speak: «The idea came from the Reels trends with offbeat dance moves,” says Prasad.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CghAyfHgrzG/

Shayan Roy (@shayanroy)

A remix of the song Vibe (If I Back It Up) by Cookiee Kawaii, this clip has peaches appearing on the screen when the word ‘bum’ is said.

Creator speak: “I tried finding the perfect background music and landed on this. I added the “we can see his bum” line over it a few times.”

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CggdyZIjT7p/

Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

This features the famous line against a foot-tapping beat and tune created on his keyboard.

Creator speak: “The line had great rhythm, so it was fairly simple. I repeated the word ‘bum’ four times and added a Brazilian funk beat.”

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CghOq0gATxb/

