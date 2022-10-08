Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Skating into fitness

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Skating into fitness

brunch
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST

If you think it’s too late for you to try roller skating, then put those thoughts aside and give it shot

You’re never too old to start roller skating
You’re never too old to start roller skating
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Get moving

Q I have just started roller skating. Can I consider it an exercise?

—Kainaz, via email

Roller skating is a great form of movement. In my opinion, every human being should get in a certain amount of movement into their routine everyday, so, roller skating would be great. Whether it alone would suffice would depend on what your fitness goals are. But, I would definitely include it as a part of my routine since it’s something that I enjoy.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, October 8, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out