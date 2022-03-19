Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work out with your pooch

Workout buddy

What are the best exercises I can do that involve my dog? He’s an indie rescue with loads of energy.

—Kainaz, via email

You’re up for a challenge with the dog but they’re the best, aren’t they? Go for a run or cycle with him, he will really enjoy it. A run on the beach would be ideal if you can make it happen. He will outlast you though, so leave that pride at home. Have fun.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

