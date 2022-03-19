Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work out with your pooch
What are some of the options if you want your furry best friend to accompany you during your daily workout?
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Workout buddy
What are the best exercises I can do that involve my dog? He’s an indie rescue with loads of energy.
—Kainaz, via email
You’re up for a challenge with the dog but they’re the best, aren’t they? Go for a run or cycle with him, he will really enjoy it. A run on the beach would be ideal if you can make it happen. He will outlast you though, so leave that pride at home. Have fun.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, March 20, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics