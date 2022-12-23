Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushushrahi: Do what you love

Sohrab Khushushrahi: Do what you love

Published on Dec 23, 2022

BySohrab Khushushrahi

Q I weigh 108 kgs. Can I start boxing to lose weight and hopefully find my new passion?

—Nikhil, Mumbai

Of course you can. It’s never a bad idea to start and try something new. Don’t let the weight stop you. Just be careful and start slow. No going crazy from day one.

Also, make sure you find yourself a good coach who has the experience of training a lot of people. Lastly, enjoy yourself and the process of learning something new.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2022

