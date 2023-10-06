Spectator by Seema Goswami: Celebrate birthdays, celebrate yourself
Oct 06, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Make a big deal about your birthday, no matter how old you are. It’s a chance to chase new experiences with loved ones
You would think that, being embedded deep in the bowels of middle age, I would have lost interest in celebrating my birthday (what with it bringing intimations of my mortality ever closer every year). And you would be quite wrong to do so.
In school, too, there was a very austere atmosphere in place thanks to the nuns who ran things. So, all you were allowed to do on your birthday was to get a bag of sweets, which you could then distribute to the rest of your class just before recess (just two sweets, mind you, any more would have been regarded as most sinful!). Maybe the other kids in my class went home to birthday cakes and balloons but, alas, I was never invited to be part of proceedings.
