Spectator by Seema Goswami: Celebrate birthdays, celebrate yourself

You would think that, being embedded deep in the bowels of middle age, I would have lost interest in celebrating my birthday (what with it bringing intimations of my mortality ever closer every year). And you would be quite wrong to do so. I know, I know. At my age I should know better. All I know is that I feel ridiculously alive on this day of all others. (Adobe stock)

Parents today hire party venues, get clowns and a DJ, there are endless snacks and the return gifts are more amazing than anything I ever scored at my own birthday as a child. (Adobe stock)

In school, too, there was a very austere atmosphere in place thanks to the nuns who ran things. So, all you were allowed to do on your birthday was to get a bag of sweets, which you could then distribute to the rest of your class just before recess (just two sweets, mind you, any more would have been regarded as most sinful!). Maybe the other kids in my class went home to birthday cakes and balloons but, alas, I was never invited to be part of proceedings.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON