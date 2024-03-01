 Spectator by Seema Goswami: The trips you can taste - Hindustan Times
Spectator by Seema Goswami: The trips you can taste

BySeema Goswami
Mar 01, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Some foods are worth travelling for. Some taste best with a side portion of nostalgia. Some are impossible to detach from the city that made them famous. Dig in

I guess it’s a measure of how important food is in my life that I associate every city I have ever visited with a dish (or dishes) that I enjoyed there. And the first thing I do when I arrive at any destination is to make a beeline for a place that does the best version of that dish.

Each city has food that you just won’t find anywhere else. Like puchka in Kolkata. (Adobe Stock)
Mumbai to me means vada pav. The real stuff that is sold on the streets. (Adobe Stock)
Each city has its own associations. In Venice, it is cicchetti, the open sandwich with interesting toppings. (Adobe Stock)
