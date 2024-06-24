Spectator by Seema Goswami: We’re only getting older, baby

Why were we all so eager to rush into adulthood? Growing up means an endless loop of responsibilities and chores. And wishing we were young again
Careful what you wish for, they say. And they may well have a point. Ever since I can remember, my ambition was to grow up and earn enough money to have a house of my own. A house that was mine alone; a house in which I didn’t have to adhere to anyone else’s rules; a house where I could come and go as I pleased, without anyone asking me a dozen questions.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.