Spectator by Seema Goswami: We’re only getting older, baby

Careful what you wish for, they say. And they may well have a point. Ever since I can remember, my ambition was to grow up and earn enough money to have a house of my own. A house that was mine alone; a house in which I didn’t have to adhere to anyone else’s rules; a house where I could come and go as I pleased, without anyone asking me a dozen questions.

Settling down and preparing for a child isn’t easy, as Verona and Burt realise in Away We Go (2009).