Spectator by Seema Goswami: Weekend do what we want

My weekdays always end with a walk in the park. But I never ever venture out for a stroll in my regular haunts over the weekend because of how crowded they get at this time. This is the time that families, groups of friends, and giddy lovers get to spend time outdoors, enjoying a slap-up picnic in the great outdoors or just searching out cozy corners to have a bit of a cuddle. So, not only are the parks overcrowded, so are the parking lots and I can’t help but feel (I know, it’s terribly selfish of me, but there you go) that my world has been taken over by outsiders.

I would rather put in extra hours during the week to finish chores so that I have Sunday as a day to do nothing. (Shutterstock)