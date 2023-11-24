close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: When the screen gets the royal treatment

Spectator by Seema Goswami: When the screen gets the royal treatment

BySeema Goswami
Nov 24, 2023 10:16 AM IST

Watching the latest season of The Crown seems like an exercise in voyeurism as it charts events we remember all too vividly

So the final season of The Crown dropped on Netflix. And there was a certain predictability to the way I dropped everything else and settled down to binge watch it. And now, after that marathon viewing session, here are some of my thoughts.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana as a victim. But it is nice to see the scenes between her and her sons, William and Harry. (Netflix)
Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana as a victim. But it is nice to see the scenes between her and her sons, William and Harry. (Netflix)
Why does the creator of The Crown hate the late Queen so much? She was an adored grandmother. (Netflix)
Why does the creator of The Crown hate the late Queen so much? She was an adored grandmother. (Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki looks uncannily like Diana and is decked out in an identical wardrobe to depict the Princess’ last days on earth. But for all her cocking her head sideways and looking up shyly in a manner that is supposed to mimic the Princess, she fails singularly in projecting the charisma and star quality that made Diana such a supernova on the world stage. She plays Diana as a victim when in reality Diana was emerging, post-divorce, as a significant force. Diana’s strength and power as she took on the royal family are missing in this portrayal which is keen to emphasise her sadness and loneliness.

Elizabeth Debicki cocks her head sideways and looks up shyly to mimic Princess Diana.
Elizabeth Debicki cocks her head sideways and looks up shyly to mimic Princess Diana.

And finally, why does Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, hate the late Queen Elizabeth? Whatever else you might think of her, she was an adored grandmother, with all her grandkids testifying to how much she loved them. And yet, even as Diana lies dead and her sons are inconsolable, we don’t get as much as a glimpse of the Queen comforting them — even though both William and Harry credited her with getting them through that awful time. But I guess a remote and unfeeling Queen is what worked best in Morgan’s script, so here we are. As they don’t say, the pen is mightier than the crown — at least in the universe of The Crown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out