Spectator by Seema Goswami: When the screen gets the royal treatment

So the final season of The Crown dropped on Netflix. And there was a certain predictability to the way I dropped everything else and settled down to binge watch it. And now, after that marathon viewing session, here are some of my thoughts. Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana as a victim. But it is nice to see the scenes between her and her sons, William and Harry. (Netflix)

Why does the creator of The Crown hate the late Queen so much? She was an adored grandmother. (Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki looks uncannily like Diana and is decked out in an identical wardrobe to depict the Princess’ last days on earth. But for all her cocking her head sideways and looking up shyly in a manner that is supposed to mimic the Princess, she fails singularly in projecting the charisma and star quality that made Diana such a supernova on the world stage. She plays Diana as a victim when in reality Diana was emerging, post-divorce, as a significant force. Diana’s strength and power as she took on the royal family are missing in this portrayal which is keen to emphasise her sadness and loneliness.

Elizabeth Debicki cocks her head sideways and looks up shyly to mimic Princess Diana.

And finally, why does Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, hate the late Queen Elizabeth? Whatever else you might think of her, she was an adored grandmother, with all her grandkids testifying to how much she loved them. And yet, even as Diana lies dead and her sons are inconsolable, we don’t get as much as a glimpse of the Queen comforting them — even though both William and Harry credited her with getting them through that awful time. But I guess a remote and unfeeling Queen is what worked best in Morgan’s script, so here we are. As they don’t say, the pen is mightier than the crown — at least in the universe of The Crown.