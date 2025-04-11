Squad ghouls: Why haunted tours are so popular right now
ByKritika Kapoor
Apr 11, 2025 09:50 AM IST
Cursed forts, haunted graveyards, local djinns, mansions with Victorian ghosts. Indian tourism has unlocked a new level. Don’t scream, don’t be scared – there’s a message behind every spooky story
Who doesn’t love a good ghost story? The woman in a white sari spooking drivers on the highway. The abandoned haveli, from where laughs and screams still echo. The phantom shadows in the window. Headless horsemen, bewitched babies, the spirit who arrives at 3.33am…