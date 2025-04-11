Squad ghouls: Why haunted tours are so popular right now

Who doesn’t love a good ghost story? The woman in a white sari spooking drivers on the highway. The abandoned haveli, from where laughs and screams still echo. The phantom shadows in the window. Headless horsemen, bewitched babies, the spirit who arrives at 3.33am…

Paranormal tours have been popping up across India. Turns out, everyone loves a ghost story. (DESIGN BY LEELA. IMAGE: ADOBE STOCK)