Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A bit of a stretch

The Renault Kiger enters an overcrowded market with a brilliant design even as it has stuck to a conventional template
By Hormazd Sorabjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:09 PM IST

There’s an innovative streak in Renault, which gave birth to revolutionary products like the Duster, Kwid and Triber, which not only created new segments but completely disrupted the market when they were launched. The newly launched Renault Kiger, on the other hand, doesn’t break new ground but enters the overcrowded compact SUV segment. So, has the Kiger come too late to the party? Or, does it have a last mover advantage?

Expectations are high whenever Renault launches a mass-market car because it addresses a wide swathe of car buyers who expect the French carmaker to spin the same magic it did with its forebears.

However, Renault hasn’t gone typically radical with the Kiger and has stuck to a conventional template that defines the compact SUV segment but, what sets it apart is the brilliant design. True, it looks a bit ‘Kwiddish’ from the front, but that’s to be expected amongst siblings. It’s no bad thing either because the Kwid was a ground-breaking design in the first place.

Renault didn’t want to go for a typical boxy SUV look with the Kiger which is apparent by its sharply angled rear windscreen, tapering roofline and distinct spoiler element, all of which lends it a SUV-coupe-like profile. The standout feature at the back are the 3D, C-shaped LED tail-lamps with gloss black elements which not only look stunning but exaggerate the width of the car. The boot lid too has plenty of cuts and creases and it also has a chunky rear bumper, body cladding and a faux skid plate. What completes the SUV look is the 205mm of ground clearance, the roof rails which can take loads up to 50 kg and the smart 16-inch diamond-cut alloys. The split-headlamp arrangement with LED lights and turn indicators on top and a three-barrel headlamp cluster below is very striking too. Also, adding a further shot of SUV appeal is liberal use of black plastic cladding and prominent skid plates. Chunky yet chic best describes the Kiger’s looks.

There are no soft-touch materials on the dash but the plastic is acceptable
There are no soft-touch materials on the dash but the plastic is acceptable

The clever design extends to the cabin as well, which has lots of useful storage spaces and cubbyholes to keep all your stuff. Taking centre stage on the dashboard is an all-new 8-inch touchscreen, that’s slick enough in its operation, is packed with features which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The real party trick though is the fully digital instrument cluster that displays really cool graphics depending on the drive mode you’re in. There’s not an analogue dial in sight!

The Kiger’s cabin doesn’t feel very upmarket and you won’t find any soft-touch materials on the dash but plastic quality is more than acceptable for the Kiger’s price. Renault has also done a good job to spruce up the cabin with chrome detailing around the gear lever, a piano black finish on the centre console and the climate control knobs with integrated readouts look quite premium. However, there’s no escaping that costs have been cut in order to price the Kiger so competitively. For example, elements like the internal rear- view mirror, sun shades and roof lining feel very basic. The Kiger gets two engine options -- a base 72hp 1.0 litre petrol and a more powerful 100hp 1.0 litre turbo-petrol mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, which is what I’m driving. It’s not the smoothest of engines and the lack of insulation accentuates engine sound which rumbles into cabin, along with tyre and wind noise. Performance is very impressive and the Kiger responds smartly to inputs from your right foot and the strong surge of power makes overtaking or quickly filling gaps in traffic a breeze. In fact, power and performance is the Kiger’s forte, which along with an accurate steering and well sorted suspension, reminiscent of the bigger Duster, gives this compact SUV a sporty edge.

Priced from 5.45 lakh, the Kiger is the most affordable compact SUV. What you get for not much money is a compact SUV that looks great, has loads of space, is well-equipped and is fun to drive too. The top-spec RXZ version I drove, priced at 8.55 lakh, is fantastic value too. No, it’s not a game changer, but the sheer bang for the buck it offers should have customers turning up at Renault showrooms in droves.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, March 7, 2021

