Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Ace of hearts

First things first, let’s clear the confusion on Mercedes’ nomenclature. The EQB is the electrified version of the combustion powered GLB SUV in much the same way that the EQC is the electric derivative of the GLC.

Yes, EQ is the new all-electric sub-brand from Mercedes for its fast-expanding range of electric cars, and the new EQB will be the third all-electric car in Mercedes-Benz’s India portfolio when it goes on sale at the end of this year. Launching two EVs (the EQS goes on sale on August 24) in the space of six months marks the clear intent of the world’s oldest car maker to up its game in the priciest but most action-packed sliver of the EV market.

Sure, the overall sales of luxury EVs are still minuscule, but the gold rush has begun. It started at the pointy end upwards of ₹1 crore, but launches are now moving downstream to the more ‘affordable’ sub- ₹1 crore space. In this fast evolving scenario, where cars like the BMW i4 and Volvo XC40 Recharge make luxury EVs seem like great value, the EQB can’t come a day too soon. At an estimated price of ₹80 lakh, it will be substantially cheaper than the EQC, but not quite as cheap as the smartly priced Volvo XC40 Recharge ( ₹56 lakh). But the EQB has an ace in its cabin—an extra row of seats.

Power of seven

The EQB will be the first seven-seater EV in the country and a big draw for anyone who wants the flexibility that a third row of seats offers.

The driving position is nice and high, which gives you great all-round visibility. The rear seats have decent legroom and an abundance of headroom, so space is not an issue. There’s enough room for three adults as well, but the floor is a touch high because the battery under it has encroached into cabin space, pushing your feet up a bit. It’s not uncomfortable though, and Mercedes has cleverly raised the seat height to compensate.

Sadly, I couldn’t try out the third row because the test cars we had in Europe only came with a five-seat configuration, so we’ll have to wait for the India-spec EQB to see how usable the two jump seats at the back are.

Mercedes has stuck to tactile buttons on the steering wheel, proving that the car may be new but it still retains that classic style

The EQB doesn’t get the latest large central infotainment screen found in both the S and C-class, but Merc’s standard MBUX system, made up of a pair 10-inch screens, are stacked side-by-side. It’s easy to navigate through all the menus and what I really liked are the steering controls, which still had tactile buttons and not the annoying capacitive thumb pads as seen in the latest Mercs.

The India factor

For India, the specs aren’t finalised yet, so we could either get the 228hp EQB 300 or 292hp EQB 350. The variant I drove was the EQB 350 which, with a 0-100kph time of 6.2 seconds, felt reasonably quick.

Acceleration isn’t the neck-snapping kind you find in other EVs, but there’s a smart, seamless tug all the way to 130kph. After that, power starts tailing off quite rapidly. The EQB’s rather laid-back performance is reflected in the way it rides and handles, too. Weighing over two tonnes, it rides with authority and is very confidence-inspiring at any speed. The roads in Germany were too smooth to judge how well the EQB copes when it’s rough, but the odd bump was nicely smothered and we wouldn’t be surprised if the EQB emerges as the most comfortable riding EV for the price.

The steering too is superbly calibrated, offering enough heft in corners and confidence at high speeds. There is a bit of body roll, but the heavy batteries low down in the floor keep the EQB nicely tethered to the road.

Refinement is just what we would expect from an electric Mercedes, which, in a word, is fantastic. Road and wind noise which are the primary source of sound in the absence of an engine, are very well supressed.

The EQB may not have the wow factor of other EVs entering the Indian market, but its relaxed character, family-oriented cabin and refinement make it a great case for anyone wanting a user-friendly luxury EV runabout.

