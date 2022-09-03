Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The Goldilocks car

Small is beautiful. It’s manoeuvrable too. Especially in Central London where you have to tackle narrow lanes and navigate through a labyrinth of road works and diversions with one eye on Google Maps and the other on the road.

It certainly did help that the Audi Q3 I’m piloting is nice and compact, has a high seating position and good all-round visibility. As an urban luxury SUV, the Q3 is just the right size if you are mainly going to be behind the wheel, which is why it was pretty popular in India until Audi discontinued it in early 2020.

Now, after a long gap of two and a bit years, Audi is set to bring back the Q3 to Indian shores with the second-generation model that was launched internationally almost three years ago. That’s why its launch in India last month couldn’t have come a day sooner.

The 10 cm advantage

The Q3 completes the Q range and also bookends it at the affordable end. The Q2 has long been discontinued and so, in effect, the Q3 is the entry point to Audi’s SUV range in India. It’s significantly different from the previous Q3 too, both inside and out. And it’s a touch bigger too, so let’s start with the size.

The new Q3 is almost 10 cm longer than the previous model; that may not seem a lot, most of that length has gone into elongating the cabin to free up more space for passengers. Boot space has gone up significantly to 530 litres which is 70 litres more than before, so that’s one extra bag you can squeeze in.

The Q3 takes a lot of its styling and tech cues from its older siblings

The Q3 also looks bigger than it actually is because it draws a lot of styling cues from the bigger SUVS in the range. The headlights are inspired by the flagship Q8 and, unlike the simple rectangular shape of the previous Q, the new model’s lights are sharply cut and more angular with daylight running LED lights (DRLs) as standard.

Audi’s trademark hexagonal grille is also wider and gives the Q3 a sportier look, and the flanks of the new Q3 have been jazzed up as well. The earlier car had a simple crease running across the sides, but the new car gets more detailing in the body work like the muscular rear fender, which gives it a more planted stance.

Sizeable difference

The cabin is a vast improvement over the last Q3 and more in line with Audi’s current models. It’s all screens now with a 10.25-inch ‘virtual cockpit’ or configurable digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch screen for the infotainment system.

Since Audi’s shift to a full touchscreen cabin for all its cars, the MMI or selector wheel which let you physically select functions is gone and that’s a pity. It was a very well-developed interface which allowed you to toggle through functions without taking your eye off the road. The good thing is that the physical buttons for the aircon controls have been retained and haven’t been buried in the touchscreen, which is the trend these days.

For its compact dimensions, the Q3 is surprisingly spacious on the inside and can accommodate four adults fairly easily. You sit nice and upright and despite a lack of width in the snug cabin, you don’t feel cramped or hemmed in. The cabin is well-crafted and up there with the bigger Audis, and the good thing is you’re not short-changed on quality standards just because you’re paying less for a smaller car.

As typical as it gets

The new Q3 handles like a typical Audi. The steering is light and easy, the ride is superbly cushioned and it happily flows in the thick of traffic, be it in the city or motorway, without exciting or engaging the driver.

For India, the new Q3, priced between ₹45-50 lakh, gets a strong 190hp 2-litre engine, which is the staple petrol engine for most of the Audi range. However, the Q3 I drove in London was a 1.4 litre plug-in hybrid, which certainly won’t be coming to India. Hence, any comments on how this powertrain performs won’t be relevant and it’s best to wait for the India-spec, which I hope to get my hands on later this month.

From HT Brunch, September 3, 2022

