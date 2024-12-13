Tadka with ASMR: How Sanjyot Keer’s comfort cooking goes viral
ByUrvee Modwel
Dec 13, 2024 09:20 AM IST
Sanjyot Keer’s food videos turn even everyday sabzi into art. It’s why we’re hooked, even those of us who can’t cook
Grandma picked her recipes from Tarla Dalal, tweaking them to create new family favourites. Mum and dad tuned in to Khana Khazana, marvelling at Sanjeev Kapoor’s knife sets, avocados and other new-fangled delights. Millennials turned to food blogs, trudging through lengthy chef backstories to eventually reach the recipe.