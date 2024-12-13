Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tadka with ASMR: How Sanjyot Keer’s comfort cooking goes viral

ByUrvee Modwel
Dec 13, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Sanjyot Keer’s food videos turn even everyday sabzi into art. It’s why we’re hooked, even those of us who can’t cook

Grandma picked her recipes from Tarla Dalal, tweaking them to create new family favourites. Mum and dad tuned in to Khana Khazana, marvelling at Sanjeev Kapoor’s knife sets, avocados and other new-fangled delights. Millennials turned to food blogs, trudging through lengthy chef backstories to eventually reach the recipe.

Chef Sanjyot Keer’s goals is to document recipes, so cooks a century from now can learn how meals were made. (INSTAGRAM/@SANJYOTKEER)
Chef Sanjyot Keer’s goals is to document recipes, so cooks a century from now can learn how meals were made. (INSTAGRAM/@SANJYOTKEER)
Keer wanted to learn his mother’s “superpower” - how to cook and make others happy. (INSTAGRAM/@SANJYOTKEER)
Keer wanted to learn his mother’s “superpower” - how to cook and make others happy. (INSTAGRAM/@SANJYOTKEER)
The chef loves green-pea misal from a place near Mulund police station. (ADOBE STOCK)
The chef loves green-pea misal from a place near Mulund police station. (ADOBE STOCK)
Keer shoots all his videos in his pristine kitchen, one of two in his home. (INSTAGRAM/@SANJYOTKEER)
Keer shoots all his videos in his pristine kitchen, one of two in his home. (INSTAGRAM/@SANJYOTKEER)
Pav bhaji is the first recipe Keer cooked as a kid. (ADOBE STOCK)
Pav bhaji is the first recipe Keer cooked as a kid. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On