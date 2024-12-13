Tadka with ASMR: How Sanjyot Keer’s comfort cooking goes viral

Grandma picked her recipes from Tarla Dalal, tweaking them to create new family favourites. Mum and dad tuned in to Khana Khazana, marvelling at Sanjeev Kapoor’s knife sets, avocados and other new-fangled delights. Millennials turned to food blogs, trudging through lengthy chef backstories to eventually reach the recipe.

Chef Sanjyot Keer’s goals is to document recipes, so cooks a century from now can learn how meals were made. (INSTAGRAM/@SANJYOTKEER)