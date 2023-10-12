Talk nerdy to me! Shreya Dhanwanthary on the roles of her dreams

Good things happen when Shreya Dhanwanthary gazes into the distance. In Scam 1992 (2020), her breakout role, in which she plays real-life business journalist Sucheta Dalal, that gaze means she’s uncovering Harshad Mehta’s epic stock-market fraud. In her latest Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs, in which she plays the enigmatic femme fatale Yamini, her gaze harks back to a mysterious past shared between her and the not-quite-good cop Arjun. Shreya Dhanwanthary says that she’s still a geek at heart. (Photographer: Abhishek Verma; Hair & make-up: Ankita Manwani)

Shreya Dhanwanthary’s breakout role was in Scam 1992 (2020), in which she plays real-life journalist Sucheta Dalal. (Photographer: Nikhil Shenoy; Make up: Omkar Vardam; Hair: Swapnil)

Stars in her eyes Dhanwanthary says she would have loved to have been on the cast of Casablanca.

With web series creating complex, immersive dramas, it’s put Dhanwanthary’s inner nerd into overdrive. “Every part of India has an unsung hero. We’ve all heard of a Rani Laxmibai. Don’t get me wrong, it would be great to play her. But I am sure there are women from every part of the country who don’t get spoken about as often. I’d love to play them,” she says. Also on her list are Amrita Pritam and Ismat Chughtai. “I am fascinated by their grit and gumption. I believe some of the most fascinating things on the planet have happened when courage was involved.” Pyaasa is another film Dhanwanthary wishes she could have been a part of.

Dhanwanthary misses the cartoons from the ’90s. “Top Cat, SWAT Kats, Tom and Jerry, Dexter, Powerpuff Girls, Captain Planet, Looney Toons—all of them were so good!” she says. “There was the animated The Jungle Book and one cartoon we watched in Bahrain that no one in India had heard of: Kimba the White Lion, a Japanese manga series.” It was also a great time for Indian TV. “Remember Just Mohabbat, Swabhimaan, Shanti, Tara and Dekh Bhai Dekh? Or even the MTV and Channel [V] VJs we had? They were stars! I loved watching Cyrus Sahukar in Semi Girebaal. Where has all that gone?”

