Talk nerdy to me! Shreya Dhanwanthary on the roles of her dreams
Shreya Dhanwanthary has played real-life heroines and make-believe molls. But underneath it all, she’s just a geek, hoping to inherit the Earth
Good things happen when Shreya Dhanwanthary gazes into the distance. In Scam 1992 (2020), her breakout role, in which she plays real-life business journalist Sucheta Dalal, that gaze means she’s uncovering Harshad Mehta’s epic stock-market fraud. In her latest Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs, in which she plays the enigmatic femme fatale Yamini, her gaze harks back to a mysterious past shared between her and the not-quite-good cop Arjun.
Stars in her eyes
With web series creating complex, immersive dramas, it’s put Dhanwanthary’s inner nerd into overdrive. “Every part of India has an unsung hero. We’ve all heard of a Rani Laxmibai. Don’t get me wrong, it would be great to play her. But I am sure there are women from every part of the country who don’t get spoken about as often. I’d love to play them,” she says. Also on her list are Amrita Pritam and Ismat Chughtai. “I am fascinated by their grit and gumption. I believe some of the most fascinating things on the planet have happened when courage was involved.”
Here and now
Dhanwanthary misses the cartoons from the ’90s. “Top Cat, SWAT Kats, Tom and Jerry, Dexter, Powerpuff Girls, Captain Planet, Looney Toons—all of them were so good!” she says. “There was the animated The Jungle Book and one cartoon we watched in Bahrain that no one in India had heard of: Kimba the White Lion, a Japanese manga series.” It was also a great time for Indian TV. “Remember Just Mohabbat, Swabhimaan, Shanti, Tara and Dekh Bhai Dekh? Or even the MTV and Channel [V] VJs we had? They were stars! I loved watching Cyrus Sahukar in Semi Girebaal. Where has all that gone?”
- Topics
- Scam 1992