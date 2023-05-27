Listicle: 10 gadgets we can’t wait to get our hands on this year

Brow Magic: L’Oreal’s Brow Magic has a face scanning app that offers a range of brow shapes and essentially prints a non-permanent brow tattoo on your face in one smooth swipe.

Goodbye micro-blading. Ta ta threading. L’Oreal’s Brow Magic has a face scanning app that offers a range of brow shapes and essentially prints a non-permanent brow tattoo on your face in one smooth swipe. Imagine when they develop one for lipstick, blush and eye-shadow. This gadget arrives worldwide in the second half of 2023.

One-inch camera sensors:

A one-inch sensor allows more light to be captured, delivering better image quality.

Although a handful of smartphones, such as the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Oppo Find X6 Pro, have one-inch sensors in their cameras already, they’re becoming more mainstream. Sensors in most smartphones are around 1/2.55 inches or 1/2.3 inches across. A one-inch sensor allows more light to be captured, delivering better image quality. “Phones are getting closer to professional level cameras,” notes Shlok Srivastava, aka @techburner.

Project Starline:

Google’s Project Starline, uses light field technology for an almost 3D version of a video call.

To make Zoom calls better (or worse) Google’s Project Starline, uses light field technology for an almost 3D version of a video call. Users might feel like they’re sitting around the same table. Project Starline currently requires a booth to sit in, a 65-inch display, depth sensors, cameras, and lights. So, it will take a while to go mainstream.

Nosh:

Select what you want to eat, load in your ingredients and tell Nosh to cook.

Remember The Jetsons? And how their food would pop up, fully cooked, at the table? Some fun minds in Bengaluru have developed a cooking robot called Nosh. (No, not a robot who cooks. That’s Irona from Richie Rich). Select what you want to eat, load in your ingredients and tell it to cook. This is currently available for pre-order.

Smart collars:

France-based Invoxia has created smart dog collars that track health, warn of potential concerns and record how much the animal spent walking, resting and eating.

Who says fitness trackers are for humans alone? France-based Invoxia has created smart dog collars that track health, warn of potential concerns (like if they’re itching/scratching too much and a rash is imminent), and record how much the animal spent walking, resting and eating. There’s Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. US sales start in a few months, with a global roll-out soon, we hope.

Twitter 2.0:

Meta’s rival to Twitter, a text-based app that doesn’t have an official name yet, is reportedly close to being completed.

Meta’s rival to Twitter, a text-based app that doesn’t have an official name yet, is reportedly close to being completed. Use your Instagram ID and password to sign in and post up to 500 characters. Reports say it will release sometime at the end of June . Now, if we could just keep the bots away.

Reality Pro:

The Apple Reality Pro, rumours say, will have an outward-facing display.

Apple could reveal its AR/VR headset next month. The Apple Reality Pro, rumours say, will have an outward-facing display. This means that while you’re wearing the headset, your eye movements and facial expressions will be on display for anyone to see. How much will it cost? An arm and a leg, at least.

Airstrait:

The Dyson Airstrait can blow dry and straighten wet hair without excess heat damage.

The Dyson Airstrait promises, as with other Dyson offerings, a smoother job for a lot more money. It can blow dry and straighten wet hair without excess heat damage, because it controls the temperature too. It’s only available in the US and Canada but will roll out globally soon.

Eyva:

Indian start-up BlueSemi has opened bookings for EYVA, a tiny device that measures blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, oxygen level and average glucose levels in seconds just by placing your thumbs on the device.

Medical tests are annoying and painful, considering many require a finger prick each time. Indian start-up BlueSemi has opened bookings (for the third time) for EYVA, a tiny device that measures blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, oxygen level and average glucose levels in seconds just by placing your thumbs on the device.

ArtCool AC:

LG’s ArtCool AC comes with a huge digital photo display on the front.

LG unveiled its ArtCool AC at the beginning of this year, hoping to solve the problem of an AC looking like, well, an AC. It comes with a huge digital photo display on the front, and the ThinQ app lets you control the display from presets or customers’ own photos.

