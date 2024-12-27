Menu Explore
The 2024 quiz: Were you paying attention this year? 

ByArshia
Dec 27, 2024 10:06 AM IST

The year’s done, the data is in, we’ve Wrapped, unboxed and unpacked what we could. Were you really paying attention to all the drama of 2024? Find out here

1. Three words, but they’re all the same word. This song, by NSYNC, was released on January 17, 2000. But after July this year, it was suddenly popular all over again, after appearing in the opening scene of a movie. One guy (who heals quickly) dances to it. Another guy (who heals quickly) can’t stand it. Fans (who heal at the normal rate) kept recreating the dance movies in videos. It might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie. Which song?

How well do you remember the past year? Find out by answering the 24 questions ahead.
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives gave us many quotable quotes this season.
Richard Gadd’s one-man show was turned into a limited series.
This is possibly the world’s most famous pygmy hippo. She lives in Thailand.
Anant and Radhika Ambani had the wedding of the year, with celebrations and rituals spanning several months.
Coldplay’s Music of the Sphere world tour took them across seven countries to perform.
The drama surrounding what happened BTS on It Ends With Us has audiences more captivated than the movie itself.
Zendaya redefined method dressing. Never forget the Dune press tour.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are sisters-in-law. One of them was largely missing from the public eye for most of this year.
Tumbbad is a Hindi horror-fantasy movie.
Adam Brody was most known for playing Seth Cohen on The OC. He finally made a comeback this year.
Inside Our 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2024.
Aditi Rao Hydari played Bibbojaan in the Netflix series set in Lahore.
Paul Mescal played the lead role in Gladiator 2.
Dame Maggie Smith brought Professor McGonagall to life on the big screen.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On