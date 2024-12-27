The 2024 quiz: Were you paying attention this year? 

1. Three words, but they’re all the same word. This song, by NSYNC, was released on January 17, 2000. But after July this year, it was suddenly popular all over again, after appearing in the opening scene of a movie. One guy (who heals quickly) dances to it. Another guy (who heals quickly) can’t stand it. Fans (who heal at the normal rate) kept recreating the dance movies in videos. It might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie. Which song?

How well do you remember the past year? Find out by answering the 24 questions ahead.