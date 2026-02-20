The Brunch round-up for February 21: The week and how it made us feel

1 Fogging up We loved the haunting, delicate thing that was Kohrra S1. We didn’t want S2 to ruin a good thing. It didn’t. We’ll worship Mona Singh in anything. Barun Sobti too. But hello, how to book a mani-pedi at Smooth Te Silky, please? Silky might just be the purest thing on TV, right now.

2 Getting it done We already told you about Admin Nights, at which you and your friends meet just to finish pending tasks. Now, there’s choremancing, for couples to complete housework as they hang out. Look, coining a cool term is all very well. But the work is still boring. Weren’t the bots supposed to do our menial tasks while we chilled?

3 Feeling real US company Eva AI set up a dating event for its AI avatars in NYC. All evening, humans flirted with bots – on screens, over a glass of wine. Are AI-human relationships a thing? We don’t know. But here’s an idea: The next time Mummy and Papa hate on your bae, tell them to be grateful your partner is human.

4 Getting the ick Rabbit hole alert! On Insta, @SubmitYourIck does mini dramatisations of relationship turn-offs. Some are mild (a partner kissing their Labubus goodnight), some are worrying (bringing your whole family on a first date), some are bright red flags (recruiting for a cult). Our ick: People who contribute to the page, but still stay in the relationship. Eww.

5 Feeling choosy An easy way to filter out problematic people? Ask them if they’re going to the Kanye India concert. Ye plays Delhi next month. Fanboys are already commenting “LFG” on posts. Let them. They’re showing us who they are. Watch carefully so you know whom to swipe left on later.

6 Name-calling A Mumbai restaurant is hosting a meet-up for men named Aditya (or Aadityehs, or Adityaas). Imagine the confusion over whose Uber is waiting, whose drink order is ready, which Aditya is vegetarian and which Aditya prefers “just Adi”. We salute this most beige of names. But don’t you want to know what all the Kabirs are up to?

7 Weak in the knees Amelia “Chicken Shop Date” Dimoldenberg is writing and starring in a romcom. She plays a journalist who falls in love with a celebrity during an interview. Ooh! Super on-the-nose. We’ve been shipping her and Andrew Garfield since their red-carpet flirt-fest in 2022. But then, Amelia has chemistry with everyone — Paul Mescal, Billie Eilish, a brick wall if it came to that. See you at the premiere!