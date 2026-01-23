The Brunch round-up for January 24: The week and how it made us feel

Raising sticks.Bring out your Heated Rivalry references, class. Not only does North America’s Professional Women’s Hockey League have 30 openly queer players, Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen are engaged to each other and will play on opposing teams in the 2026 Olympics. So, where’s their TV show? We want an Enemies-to-Lovers arc! North America’s Professional Women’s Hockey League has 30 openly queer players. It’s Heated Rivalry IRL.

Harry Styles’s album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally is giving ’70s uncle with herpes. We love it.

Smooching again. Harry Styles – he of the bare-chest jumpsuit, the fuchsia fur, the groovy stripes – just dropped the best album title: Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally. Sounds like deathbed advice from an uncle who caught herpes in the ’70s. Exactly what we need when playlists have Showgirl, West End Girl, Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women). Sugaring our watermelon as we wait.

SenLinYu’s dark-fantasy trilogy Manacled is based on #Dramione fan fiction. Soooo good.

Doing a double check. Wait. There’s Draco-Hermione fan fiction? They call the pair #Dramione? It’s popular? SenLinYu’s dark-fantasy trilogy Manacled is actually good? So good that a studio cut a seven-figure movie deal? The film is called Alchemised? There’s necromancy, lost memories and war? How deep does this beautiful rabbit hole go?

Park Shin Hye is finally starring in a K-drama in which she has a full, happy family.

Relatively relieved. Park Shin Hye is getting the full set! She’s been in K-dramas for two decades, largely playing a daughter with either deceased or separated parents. But in the upcoming Undercover Miss Hong, both eomma and appa happily run a local business together. She plays a financial detective. Her CEO is her ex. Sigh. Some tropes persist.

Warner Bros. is selling 10 Tumblers from The Dark Knight, aka, the baddest Batmobiles ever.

Driving to Gotham. Look what Warner Bros. is selling: 10 Tumblers from The Dark Knight, aka, the baddest Batmobiles, ever. Each has a 6.2-litre LS3 engine that offers 525 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque. Yes, they are two-seaters. No, they’re not street legal. Alas, they cost $2.99 million. Please deploy your deepest growl if you’re ordering by phone.

Elle Fanning posed for Szilveszter Makó’s unhinged witch-housewife portraits for Who What Wear. (WHO WHAT WEAR)

Fanning this flame. Fussy celebrities, take note. Not only did Elle Fanning pose for Szilveszter Makó’s unhinged witch-housewife portraits for Who What Wear, she did it in designer wear. High fashion but make it craft collage. We love a bit of risk. Celebrity photos are so predictable these days.

The Gen Alpha kids are calling their parents Choppelganger (an uglier version of themselves). Ouch! (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Copying the kids. Gen Alpha gave up 6-7 the moment grown-ups discovered the nonsense term. They now have a new word to describe someone who looks like them, but uglier. Introducing Choppelganger (chopped + doppelgänger), a devastating way to throw shade at your parents. We’re not stealing this one, TYSM.

Artist duo Collectif Pierre&Marie have fixed gigantic eyeballs over six buildings in Boston.