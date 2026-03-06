The Brunch round-up for March 07: The week and how it made us feel

Toeing the line. Having a man in your life isn’t the flex it once was. Ask Selena Gomez. The singer’s fans are begging her to dump her husband, music producer Benny Blanco. This time, it’s because his dirty feet were visible in a podcast video. Guys, chill. Benny’s feet were not on your white couch. He’ll wash his feet when he wants to. Selena Gomez’s fans are begging her to dump her husband, Benny Blanco, because of his dirty feet. (INSTAGRAM/@SELENAGOMEZ)

Lily Collins is set to play Audrey Hepburn in a movie about Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Getting breakfast. Lily Collins (aka, our fav delusional marketing girl) better polish her ₹and Ws. She’s set to play Audrey Hepburn in a movie about the legendary actor’s time on the set of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. There are some who believed Ariana Grande should have played her. Come on Ariana, you already got Wicked!

We’re the first in our bloodlines to see robots popping, locking and twerking. (UNITREE)

Oiling our joints. OK, we were prepared for robots to do the cleaning, counting, and grudgingly, even the creative work. We’re the first in our bloodlines to see robots popping, locking and twerking. Chinese bots just welcomed German diplomats in Hangzhou with backflips and dropped to the beat. Can they replace strippers next to keep real women safe?

Harry Styles says that he might get a hair transplant ahead of his Together, Together tour. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Pulling our hair. Harry Styles, lord of soft rock and androgynous style (and a Raya account we’re dying to peek into) says that he might get a hair transplant ahead of his Together, Together tour. His hairline: You know it’s not the same as it was. As it was. As it was. Wait. Is this why ticket prices are so high?

We long suspected that Pedro Pascal was too good to be straight. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Protecting our doll. We long suspected that Pedro Pascal was too good to be straight. The man serves biceps while rocking skirts. He’s open about trans rights. He’s goofy, yet sexy. He’s Babygirl but also Daddy. He’s been spotted holding hands with Argentine art director Rafael Olarra. Are we jealous? Slightly. Are we happy for everyone involved? Absolutely.

We were obsessed with fancy pens in school. Now, it’s a Korean trend.

Sharpening up. Did you have a classmate called Samaira in Class 4, who had the best stationery? Or were you the Samaira of your class? Either way, we have new obsessions. Koreans are making pens with glossy hearts on top, pencils with dangling fluff balls, custom trinkets, shimmer, scent. We remember assigning different animal erasers for each pencil in our stash. We’re levelling up.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is getting a second season. Yay!

Sustaining objections. It’s been four years since we laughed, cried and stressed over Woo Young Woo’s adventures in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (the story of a young lawyer dealing with autism). S2 is here. Woo Young Woo will have tons of whale facts to unleash on us. We want to see how her dad gets along with her BF. Side note: Why don’t more romance K-dramas have second seasons?

The cover for Zayn Malik’s new album, Konnakol, looks like one of the “edgy” edits we’d do in college. (INSTAGRAM/@ZAYN)