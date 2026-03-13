The Brunch round-up for March 14: The week and how it made us feel
This week, we’re dropping receipts, bopping with the Bridgertons, anti-Chalamet but hot for Olympians
Having a ball. Yeah yeah, Bridgerton S4 came and went. But increasingly, the BTS on Insta is more fun than the show on Netflix. On Reels, dukes twerk, dowagers drop low, ladies-in-waiting do hip-hop. The diamond of the season: Isabella Wei, aka Sophie’s stepsister (the nice one). She had a small role, but she’s killing it on DanceTok.
Keeping records. Cheating husband? Lily Allen has the literal receipts and turned them into fashion. On her West Girl tour, the print on her green dress featured the bills of everything now-ex David Harbour allegedly bought for his mistresses. Everything from tequila to Bergdorf Goodman sprees. Attn stylists: This is the kind of fashion moment to chase, not endless collabs.
Hissing at haters. Until last week, Jessie Buckley had the Oscar trophy locked in for her Hamnet performance. Then, she publicly declared that she hates cats, and once told her husband to choose “either her or his cats”. Buckley was cancelled on the spot. She claims she was misunderstood. Eight lives left, Jessie.
Texting back. Is it layoff o’clock at YouTube? Looks like the developers are scrambling for ideas. Because in Europe, they’re testing an invite-link-based feature for users to DM viewers. Nooo. Keep comments public. It’s 2026. Fakers and trolls are the only legit entertainment left.
En pointe. Someone check if Timothée Chalamet is OK. His Marty Supreme had 11 nominations and took home zero BAFTAs. Plus, at an event at the University of Texas, he said he was glad that he wasn’t doing ballet or opera – arts that no one allegedly cares about. Boo. Let’s see if people care about Marty Supreme in 300 years.
Getting protection. Every Olympics, we hear, against our will, how quickly athletes ran out of condoms in the Olympic Village. (At the Winter Games, it was 10,000 in three days). But we were today years old when we found out that they’re special Olympics-branded packs – with a new design for each Games. OK, that’s the gold medal of souvenirs. Asking for a friend: Can we have one?
Blocking it out. Bradley Barber is our new favourite Florida Man. His life’s goal: To convert every Lego set into a Star Wars ship, regardless of their contents. He’s made a Cinderella-themed Millenium Falcon and a Dalmations-, Jurassic- and Mario-themed one. Bet he can make a Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs too.
Greying well. First, they came for our side parts and owl necklaces. Now, Gen Z is saying that cross-body bags and French-tucks are old-fashioned. They also hate fitted clothes and tight-tight leather jackets. What? Listen kids, we’ll defend our style to the last of our Millennial breaths. We don’t care.
From HT Brunch, March 14, 2026
