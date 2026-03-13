The Brunch round-up for March 14: The week and how it made us feel

Having a ball. Yeah yeah, Bridgerton S4 came and went. But increasingly, the BTS on Insta is more fun than the show on Netflix. On Reels, dukes twerk, dowagers drop low, ladies-in-waiting do hip-hop. The diamond of the season: Isabella Wei, aka Sophie’s stepsister (the nice one). She had a small role, but she’s killing it on DanceTok. Isabella Wei had a small role in Bridgerton, but she’s the most fun to watch in the BTS clips. (INSTAGRAM/@IZABEARLUR)

Lily Allen wore a dress covered in bills from her ex David Harbour’s affairs. Couture, but make it petty. (TIKTOK/CALUMCAMPBELL)

Keeping records. Cheating husband? Lily Allen has the literal receipts and turned them into fashion. On her West Girl tour, the print on her green dress featured the bills of everything now-ex David Harbour allegedly bought for his mistresses. Everything from tequila to Bergdorf Goodman sprees. Attn stylists: This is the kind of fashion moment to chase, not endless collabs.

Jessie Buckley was a front-runner for the Best Actress Oscar, until she said she hates cats. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Hissing at haters. Until last week, Jessie Buckley had the Oscar trophy locked in for her Hamnet performance. Then, she publicly declared that she hates cats, and once told her husband to choose “either her or his cats”. Buckley was cancelled on the spot. She claims she was misunderstood. Eight lives left, Jessie.

YouTube is testing an invite-link-based feature for users to DM viewers. Nooo. Keep comments public. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Texting back. Is it layoff o’clock at YouTube? Looks like the developers are scrambling for ideas. Because in Europe, they’re testing an invite-link-based feature for users to DM viewers. Nooo. Keep comments public. It’s 2026. Fakers and trolls are the only legit entertainment left.

Timothée Chalamet just rage-baited the ballet and the opera community.

En pointe. Someone check if Timothée Chalamet is OK. His Marty Supreme had 11 nominations and took home zero BAFTAs. Plus, at an event at the University of Texas, he said he was glad that he wasn’t doing ballet or opera – arts that no one allegedly cares about. Boo. Let’s see if people care about Marty Supreme in 300 years.

More Olympics condoms trivia: Each Games has a unique pack with its own design.

Getting protection. Every Olympics, we hear, against our will, how quickly athletes ran out of condoms in the Olympic Village. (At the Winter Games, it was 10,000 in three days). But we were today years old when we found out that they’re special Olympics-branded packs – with a new design for each Games. OK, that’s the gold medal of souvenirs. Asking for a friend: Can we have one?

Bradley Barber wants to convert every Lego set into a Star Wars ship. May the force be with him. (INSTAGRAM/@CREATIONCARAVAN4)

Blocking it out. Bradley Barber is our new favourite Florida Man. His life’s goal: To convert every Lego set into a Star Wars ship, regardless of their contents. He’s made a Cinderella-themed Millenium Falcon and a Dalmations-, Jurassic- and Mario-themed one. Bet he can make a Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs too.

Gen Z is saying that cross-body bags and French-tucks are old-fashioned. We don’t care. (SHUTTERSTOCK)