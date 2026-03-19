The Brunch round-up for March 21: The week and how it made us feel

Breaking up.We all know that one couple that keeps breaking up and getting back together. That’s Katseye now. The Milkshake’s gone sour. Their sound seems like AI. Manon Bannerman announced a hiatus, but she’s coming back for the band’s Coachella set in April. It’s already rare to get all six members together, it might just be better to part ways. See also: Spice Girls. American girl group Katseye seems to be on the verge of disbanding.

Runners in the US, Korea and Australia are making butter while they run. Udderly ridiculous. (INSTAGRAM/@LIB_CLAIRE)

Spreading joy. Runners can’t shut up about running. Now, they’ve added a new obsession: Making butter while they run. Udderly ridiculous, but runners in the US, Korea and Australia are carrying heavy cream in Ziploc bags and hitting the trail. The running does the churning, an added incentive to stay moving. Some have tried to make ice cream too. We love this use of free will.

The Korean dating show Mongle, Mongle? Mongle! sends three neurodivergent singles on dates. (SBS)

Feeling warm. Look, there are hundreds of cringe dating shows. But the only one to watch for the plot is the Korean Mongle, Mongle? Mongle! It sends three neurodivergent singles on dates. Participants rehearse routes, worry about missteps, and plan their food order in advance. So wholesome, even we’re melting.

Billie Eilish is set to play the lead in The Bell Jar movie. (BILLBOARD)

High on lows. Big news for melancholic girls everywhere: Billie Eilish is set to play the lead in The Bell Jar movie. Oscar winner Sarah Polley is directing the Sylvia Plath adap. Please invest in waterproof mascara and hankies. We’re in emo territory. Have they roped in Lana Del Rey and Lorde for maximum devastation yet?

British rocker Morrissey skipped his March 12 gig in Spain because he was sleepy. That’s valid. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Lying down. British rocker Morrissey skipped his March 12 gig in Spain. Because he was sleepy. To be fair, he’s 66 and was kept up all night by the techno music and the constant announcements from the Valencia spring festival. Just refund tickets smoothly. Maybe the haters, who are loudly noting that he’s cancelled 100 shows since 2012, should take a nap too.

Tofu from Manipur fled home to meet some ladies and got roughed up along the way. (INSTAGRAM/@TOFUISSWAGG)

Letting dogs out. Few things scare a pet owner more than the thought of the animal running away. So when Tofu from Manipur fled home to meet some ladies (and got roughed up along the way) it became the love story of our time. Catch his adventure, told by his human @TofuIsSwagg on Insta. And be glad Tofu took the leap. We barely get to see a man who yearns anymore.

No one’s excited for Euphoria Season 3. Enough with the sexualisation of teens already.

Letting go. Who’s excited for Euphoria Season 3? Is anyone, anymore? Enough with the sexualisation of teens, the plot holes and plagiarism allegations. Zendaya has outgrown the show. Jacob Elordi won us over with Frankenstein and lost us with Wuthering Heights. Sydney Sweeney is hawking jeans, racism and her bathwater. Labrinth, who composed the music for show (the best bit), has also given up. Laters!

Right now, JFK Jr and CBK from Love Story are our OTP.