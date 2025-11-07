The Brunch round-up for November 08: The week and how it made us feel

Going purple. Heidi Klum went as Medusa. Lizzo went as a mozzarella stick. But the look that won Halloween 2025 is clearly Rumi, from K-Pop Demon Hunters. All we’re seeing now are tutorials on how to get black hair to look bright purple for that epic, oversized braid. New favourite hairstyle unlocked, BTW. Lizzo (left) dressed up as a mozzarella stick on Halloween. But Rumi-inspired looks stole the show. (INSTAGRAM/@LIZZOBEEATING)

An Instagram account, @BollywoodDidItAgain, is exposing the “inspiration” behind hit songs (INSTAGRAM/@BOLLYWOODDIDITAGAIN)

Tracking changes. No one disputes that Bollywood has copied tunes from international songs for decades. Now, on Instagram, @BollywoodDidItAgain is exposing each hit and its inspiration. They’re coming for all your favs. Pehli Nazar Mein (2008) from Race? Copied from Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Sup (2005). Tamma Tamma Loge (1990)? From a West Africa folk chant. Dhoom Machale (2004) sounds like Mario Takes a Walk by Jesse Cook (1996). How long before filmi trolls get ugly in the comments?

Ever since Jungkook started doing Calvin Klein ads, Armies haven’t had any peace. Oooof. (INSTAGRAM/@CALVINKLEIN)

Sweating it out. Ever since Jungkook started doing Calvin Klein ads, Armies haven’t had any peace. Is this the same shy guy who refused to let an inch of skin show? It’s not just him. All the members of BTS are putting out shirtless pics and searing music collabs. Keep the nosebleeds coming. We’re sniffling through.

Robert Pattinson is so back. He’s working on 11 projects over the next two years.

Packed tight. Robert Pattinson is so back. He’s working on 11 projects over the next two years, both as an actor and producer. We’re most excited for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and The Drama, in which he stars opposite Zendaya. It’s going to be a trying and busy time. Hold on tight, spider monkey!

Pitbull loves to flex that his name pops up in search results before the dog. Awww. (INSTAGRAM/@PITBULL)

Growling with joy. Every celeb has their own measure of fame. For Pitbull, it’s knowing that when you google Pitbull, he shows up before the dog. It’s adorable, as flexes go, Mr Worldwide! We bet when the apocalypse hits, this guy will still be touring.

Pooja Tripathi’s fictional Brooklyn Coffee Shop serves coffee with a side of satire. (INSTAGRAM/@BKCOFFEESHOP)

Getting coffee. Pooja Tripathi’s Brooklyn Coffee Shop (@BKCoffeeShop) is serving – not brews, but attitude. Customers come in for a pina colada frappuccino with no milk, or a breast milk latte. What? Relax, it’s satire. Their daily Reels expose cringe microtrends and over-woke culture. Check out the pretentious books the baristas are reading too.

Dictionary.com’s word of the year is… a number: 6-7. It’s sending Gen Alphas into a tizzy. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Keeping count. Dictionary.com’s word of the year is… a number: 6-7. The Gen Alpha slang term for “so-so” has parents glitching. The term means nothing really, it was birthed in rapper Skrilla’s track Doot Doot (6 7), and there’s a hand gesture to go with it too. Don’t bother learning it. The kids have moved on to six-sendy, which means going all-out, and 41 (from Blizzi Boi’s 41 Song). Keep up, Boomer.

Netflix is planning to develop movies and TV series based on the board game Catan.

Playing along. Obsessed Settlers, gather your resources. The Catan universe is expanding. Netflix is planning to develop movies and TV series based on the board game. If they don’t include the side quests or player strategies, we’re going to be super disappointed. We’re willing to trade our wood AND sheep for this.

