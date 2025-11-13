The Brunch round-up for November 15: The week and how it made us feel

In the chorus.You’ve heard Priyanka Chopra’s new Last Christmas cover by now. You’re wondering why the audio isn’t syncing with the clips too. You’re trying to find out why this exists. The track is for Gurinder Chadha’s film Christmas Karma. Oooh! Campy holiday romance with a desi tadka. Gimme! Priyanka Chopra’s Last Christmas cover is for Gurinder Chadha’s film Christmas Karma. (X/@SONYMUSICSOUNDTRACKS)

Sombr, a 20-year-old American singer and songwriter, is causing Gen Alphas to freak out. (INSTAGRAM/@SOMBR)

Feeling our age. Because Sombr, a 20-year-old American singer and songwriter, is everywhere, and no one over the age of 25 gets the hype. Millennials worshipped Eminem; Gen Z got Harry Styles. Sombr, born in the TikTok era, is making tweens freak out. He writes “the soundtrack for crashouts”. His song titles are in lowercase. Oh, and he’s cute.

Who decided that being whimsical meant buying cloud-shaped mugs and pastel scrapbooks. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Purple with rage. Cloud-shaped mugs. Fairy-themed furniture. Pastel scrapbooks. Wearing perfume to bed. This is what the internet has decreed to be whimsical. Wait. Doesn’t making a list defeat the point of whimsy? Also, why does everything involve buying more stuff? And where are the whimsy tutorials for men? As always, only women are expected to lean into aesthetic foolishness.

Pokémon x the UK’s Natural History Museum might be the most exciting collab of our time. (INSTAGRAM/@NATURAL_HISTORY_MUSEUM)

Swiping our cards. David Bowie x Queen. BTS x Coldplay. Ed Sheeran x Arijit Singh. But the most genius collab of our time might be Pokémon x the UK’s Natural History Museum. There are history-themed Pokémon plushies, presents and stationery at the pop-up shop. We’re thrilled that museums have a sense of humour about evolution.

Grand Theft Auto VI, ten years in the making, is delayed yet again. What’s the hold-up?

Waiting for Godot VI. At this point, it feels like Rockstar Games is reverse trolling its fans. Grand Theft Auto VI, ten years in the making, is delayed yet again, and may release in November 2026 (if at all). The comment section does not disappoint: “We got WW3 before GTA 6”, “Jesus will return before GTA 6”, “AI will create GTA 6 before they release it”. What’s the hold-up?

Nargis Fakhri got married earlier this year to Tony Beig. No one knew, and we love it. (INSTAGRAM/@NARGISFAKHRI)

Staying private. If most audiences remember Nargis Fakhri only from 2011’s Rockstar, she’d probably consider that a win. The actor got married earlier this year to her partner, Tony Beig. No photo dump, no magazine cover, no PR, no media blitz. Honestly, we love this for her. More power and control to actors, please!

Jennifer Lawrence is trying so hard in the Die My Love movie promos. This is textbook TMI! (YOUTUBE/@MUBI)

Working overtime. Okay, Jennifer Lawrence, we get it, you’re promoting Die My Love. That explains the flurry of clickbait revelations at pressers: “Female directors don’t overdirect like men”; “Robert Pattinson isn’t pervy”; “I might get a boob job for a nude scene”; “My bum has cellulite too”. “I use my anon TikTok to start fights with random people.” If only the movie worked as hard as she did.

Kim Kardashian is the reason the US returned at least one priceless historical artefact to Egypt. (INSTAGRAM/@THEHYPELEAKS)

All about Kim. Sit down, haters. Kim Kardashian is why the US returned at least one priceless historical artefact to Egypt. When Kim posed next to the 2,100-year-old Nedjemankh sarcophagus at the 2018 Met Gala, the photo went viral. Egyptian authorities saw it and recognised the coffin as one that had been stolen in 2011. The Met returned it, and it’s now in a new museum in Cairo. Will Kim visit?

From HT Brunch, November 15, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch