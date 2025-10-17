The Brunch round-up for October 18: The week and how it made us feel

On shuffle. Another week, another special-edition Uno add-on deck. This one has been curated by Billie Eilish, with pretty colours and new rules. In Reveal Hands, everyone plays with their cards face up. Go on, look your bua in the eye as you annihilate her with your last Draw Four. Family reunions weren’t chaotic enough already, were they? Billie Eilish’s new add-on deck makes Uno even more ruthless. Family nights are about to get unhinged. (INSTAGRAM/@BILLIEEILISH)

An immersive Hitchhiker’s Guide exhibition is coming. Let’s hope it remembers to be weird.

Looking for a paranoid android. An immersive exhibition of Douglas Adams’s Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy hits London soon. “This has made a lot of people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move”. Fans fear that it will have the same bro energy as the film adaptation. Instead give us the book’s OG fever-dream weirdness. Give us Zaphod with his two heads and three arms. Resistance is useless.

Stay-at-home sons are a boy-mom’s dream, and every other woman’s nightmare. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Beta testing. Tradwives? So last season. The internet’s new toy is stay-at-home sons. They’re jobless, live with their parents and “pitch in” with domestic chores. Obv, they’re conservative. It’s a boy-mom’s dream come true. And a win for women – the red flag flies so high, no woman will swipe right.

Dating app tip: Try reverse-psychology with your algorithm. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

In the Upside Down. Yeah yeah, dating is a minefield. News is, we’ve been doing it all wrong. To score a good match, you apparently have to feed the algorithm the opposite of your actual preferences. Hot for sporty peeps? Play up how attractive you find nerds. Into books? Tell the algo that you prefer AI summaries instead. Sigh. ATP, our mums and dads might as well pick partners for us.

Blackpink’s collab era is in full swing. The latest is Jisoo and Zayn’s Eyes Closed MV.

Teaming up. Pick your fighter: Rosé x Bruno Mars, Jennie x Doechii, Lisa x Tyla, Jisoo x Zayn Malik. The Blackpink girls have been dropping banger collabs. Jisoo and Zayn’s Eyes Closed MV released this week, completing the square. Fans are going nuts, arguing about which collab is cooler (#iykyk). Chill. There are enough finger hearts for everyone.

A Ron Weasley lookalike was spotted at a gas station, yelling, “Expensive Petroleum!” . Iconic.

Feeling gaslit. A clip of some dude, who looks suspiciously like Ron Weasley, shouting “Expensive Petroleum!” while filling up his tank at a gas station, is going viral. No, that’s not Rupert Grint making the best pun ever. It’s just a muggle with great comic timing. Even magic can’t save us from inflation.

Charli XCX’s new film The Moment is giving “you can’t sit with us” energy. (INSTAGRAM/@CHARLI_XCX)

Struggling to blink. You thought Brat summer was over? We’re raging into 2026, judging by the strobe-light-soaked trailer for Charli XCX’s new film The Moment. The film radiates 10,000 aura points (with Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott, and what seems like every cool actor). It’s the final boss of ensembles. It’s giving “you can’t sit with us” energy, but bathed in neon green.

Figure 03 promised pro-level cleaning, but moves like a nepo kid at their first day of work. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Still waiting. Finally, a robot that we actually need. The five-foot-six humanoid, Figure 03, promises to clean your house, fold your laundry, and do the dishes. So far though, it’s a little slow, drops things often, and freezes when it panics. Seems like a nepo hire. Honestly, we don’t need robots to replace us. We just need them to keep up.

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch