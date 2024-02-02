 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Feb 02, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Fans in India show their excitement for foreign acts by greeting them in a desi style, such as cheering for "jiju" (brother-in-law) when Nick Jonas performed. British actor Tom Hollander once received Tom Holland's bonus cheque for Avengers, but had to give it back. Scratch cards are not as fun as they used to be, and an artist speculates on how Godzilla stays afloat. Researchers have successfully impregnated a southern white rhinoceros through IVF, offering hope for other endangered species. Sofia Vergara plays a drug lord in her new role, going against the efforts of Modern Family to break stereotypes. New York and London restaurants are predicted to serve bigger individual portions and more seafood.

This week, we’re...

Fans cheered for “jiju” when Nick Jonas got on stage at Lolla last week.
Tom Hollander accidentally received Tom Holland’s bonus cheque for Avengers.
How does 394-m-tall Godzilla stand upright in the sea?
Sofía Vergara plays a drug lord in Miami in Griselda (2024).
