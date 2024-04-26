The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Relieved that Swifties can be objective. Yeah, yeah, yeah, The Tortured Poets Department crossed over 300 million Spotify streams on the day of its release. Its going to make money, break records. But good to see Taylor Swift fans clap back at the questionable parts of the album – the lyrics to I Hate It Here, in which she wishes she were in the 1830s without the racism; and her references to emotional cheating (Ouch, Joe Alwyn). Swifties are not sheep, after all.

Taylor Swift fans are clapping back at the questionable parts of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. (SHUTTERSTOCK)