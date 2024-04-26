 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 26, 2024 07:36 AM IST

This week, we’re... relieved that Swifties can be objective, thanking David Beckham, and going from web to net

Relieved that Swifties can be objective. Yeah, yeah, yeah, The Tortured Poets Department crossed over 300 million Spotify streams on the day of its release. Its going to make money, break records. But good to see Taylor Swift fans clap back at the questionable parts of the album – the lyrics to I Hate It Here, in which she wishes she were in the 1830s without the racism; and her references to emotional cheating (Ouch, Joe Alwyn). Swifties are not sheep, after all.

Taylor Swift fans are clapping back at the questionable parts of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Cheers to Siddharth Batra and Komal Pandey for going halfsies on their own home.
Emma Stone hit the court as Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes (2017)
Have your fill. Victoria Beckham’s birth clip is the only Spice Girls reunion we’re getting.
Isn’t Marge from Baby Reindeer giving Susan Boyle vibes?
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
