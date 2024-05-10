The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
May 10, 2024 08:56 AM IST
This week, we’re rolling our eyes at rappers, courting trouble, waiting for Imran Khan, and making heart eyes at a new couple
Blinded by bling. Heeramandi has predictably gorgeous sets, opulent costumes, magical lighting ...and no plot. The episodes follow courtesans in pre-Independence Lahore, but why is every character just short of being a caricature? Indresh Malik, as the queer but conniving Ustadji, stands out as the realest. And it takes a while to recognise Shekhar Suman, who plays a mighty nawab.
