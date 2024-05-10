 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
May 10, 2024 08:56 AM IST

This week, we’re rolling our eyes at rappers, courting trouble, waiting for Imran Khan, and making heart eyes at a new couple

Blinded by bling. Heeramandi has predictably gorgeous sets, opulent costumes, magical lighting ...and no plot. The episodes follow courtesans in pre-Independence Lahore, but why is every character just short of being a caricature? Indresh Malik, as the queer but conniving Ustadji, stands out as the realest. And it takes a while to recognise Shekhar Suman, who plays a mighty nawab.

Heeramandi has predictably gorgeous sets, opulent costumes, magical lighting... and no plot.
Heeramandi has predictably gorgeous sets, opulent costumes, magical lighting... and no plot.
Imran Khan is returning to screens with Vir Das' directorial debut, Happy Patel.
Imran Khan is returning to screens with Vir Das’ directorial debut, Happy Patel.
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been chased by dating rumours since The Archies.
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been chased by dating rumours since The Archies.
Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been in a rap feud since 2013.
Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been in a rap feud since 2013.
