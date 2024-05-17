The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Squinting in disbelief. Bumble founder Whitney Herd has said that the woman-focused dating app she invented is going to embrace AI. As bots filter out matches, your AI dating concierge may talk to hundreds of other digital concierges, before you and your potential match speak to each other directly. Listen lady, we barely trust the people we meet on a date, but we trust AI even less. Not happening.

Bumble founder Whitney Herd has said that the woman-focused dating app she invented is going to embrace AI.