The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
May 24, 2024 06:24 AM IST
Hailing Bridgerton for smashing stereotypes with a Black Queen Charlotte and Regency women in control. Legally Blonde prequel announced. German dancer wows Mumbai locals. Ed Sheeran's awkward appearance on Indian talk show. World's first fully submersible yacht in the works.
Hailing a carriage. Come on, Bridgerton! The show started out smashing stereotypes: A Black Queen Charlotte, steamy sex scenes, Regency women in control of their destinies. Halfway into S3, new cliches abound. It’s all love and secret identity, even the orchestral versions of contemporary tunes have dried up. Colin Bridgerton’s glow-up is dull. So is he. Sigh.
