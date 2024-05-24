 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
May 24, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Hailing Bridgerton for smashing stereotypes with a Black Queen Charlotte and Regency women in control. Legally Blonde prequel announced. German dancer wows Mumbai locals. Ed Sheeran's awkward appearance on Indian talk show. World's first fully submersible yacht in the works.

Hailing a carriage. Come on, Bridgerton! The show started out smashing stereotypes: A Black Queen Charlotte, steamy sex scenes, Regency women in control of their destinies. Halfway into S3, new cliches abound. It’s all love and secret identity, even the orchestral versions of contemporary tunes have dried up. Colin Bridgerton’s glow-up is dull. So is he. Sigh.

In Bridgerton S3, Colin and Penelope’s story fell flat.
In Bridgerton S3, Colin and Penelope’s story fell flat.
Instead of a prequel, a Legally Blonde sequel would’ve been more exciting to watch.
Instead of a prequel, a Legally Blonde sequel would’ve been more exciting to watch.
TikToker Noel Robinson (centre) made a Mumbai rickshaw driver (left) dance to Rema’s Calm Down.
TikToker Noel Robinson (centre) made a Mumbai rickshaw driver (left) dance to Rema’s Calm Down.
Ed Sheeran was recently seen on an episode of Kapil Sharma’s show.
Ed Sheeran was recently seen on an episode of Kapil Sharma’s show.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Follow Us On