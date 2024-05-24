The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Hailing a carriage. Come on, Bridgerton! The show started out smashing stereotypes: A Black Queen Charlotte, steamy sex scenes, Regency women in control of their destinies. Halfway into S3, new cliches abound. It’s all love and secret identity, even the orchestral versions of contemporary tunes have dried up. Colin Bridgerton’s glow-up is dull. So is he. Sigh.

In Bridgerton S3, Colin and Penelope’s story fell flat.