Friday, May 23, 2025
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
May 23, 2025 01:39 PM IST

This week, we’re excited about licorice cats. Connie Francis’s Pretty Little Baby is going viral. Rihanna revealed that she doesn’t have nannies, and fake sangeets are now a thing

Firing the nanny. Critics have hated on Rihanna for such random reasons as appearing in public through two pregnancies, not releasing music, naming her sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose. Now, they’re cheering her decision to not hire a nanny. RiRi, 37, and worth $1.4 billion can afford her choice. Let’s not shame mums who have help. You do you, mommies.

Rihanna says she doesn’t have nannies. But let’s not shame mums for needing help. (INSTAGRAM/@BADGALRIRI)
Ryo Tatsuki’s 1999 manga, The Future I Saw, predicted a mega earthquake and tsunami in July 2025.
Lily from Modern Family is all grown up. She just did a cover of the viral reel song, Pretty Little Baby. (INSTAGRAM/@AUBREYANDERSONEMMONS)
The last book in the Book of Dust series will be out this year. Will Lyra Silvertongue and Will Parry reunite?
Why get married when you can attend a fake sangeet and have more fun? (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Robert Pattinson is not a fan of mansplaining, and we love him more for it. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Sensei MJ has got drip. He sure slayed in this samurai costume. (INSTAGRAM/@OUTLANDERMAGAZINE)
George Clooney who? Licorice cats are the new salt-and-pepper divas in town. (INSTAGRAM/@HASHEM.ALGHAILI)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Friday, May 23, 2025
