The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Firing the nanny. Critics have hated on Rihanna for such random reasons as appearing in public through two pregnancies, not releasing music, naming her sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose. Now, they’re cheering her decision to not hire a nanny. RiRi, 37, and worth $1.4 billion can afford her choice. Let’s not shame mums who have help. You do you, mommies.

Rihanna says she doesn’t have nannies. But let’s not shame mums for needing help. (INSTAGRAM/@BADGALRIRI)