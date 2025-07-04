The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Getting reality checks. Just when we thought K-pop culture was dead, here come two groups: The too-cool-to-care girls of Huntrix, and the suave Saja Boys. Fans are demanding photocards, merch and albums. Their songs are topping global music charts. The twist? Both groups have no real people, only animated characters from the movie K-pop Demon Hunters. Simp away. Virtual idols don’t buckle under pressure. The animated K-pop group Huntrix has some bangers. We’re fans already.

Fans heckled Miley Cyrus at a film premiere because they thought the event was a concert. What? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Wrecking all. When $800 tickets to see Miley Cyrus in NYC went up on a resale site, fans snapped them up. They ended up at the Tribeca Festival, watching Cyrus promote her film Something Beautiful. Then, they started to heckle. Wait, were they expecting her to break out into song at a panel discussion? Fools!

OnlyFans is up for sale. Will it address the app’s misuse by sex traffickers and child abusers? (ADOBE STOCK)

Going private. OnlyFans is up for sale for $8 billion. That little? It has 3 million adult-content creators and so much traffic. (Don’t pretend you never visited!) What we want to know is whether the sale will address the app’s misuse by sex traffickers and child abusers. Safety is sexy, folks.

The next 007 may be Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland or Harris Dickinson. We just want a self-aware Bond. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Double-oh yessing. Boomers are having a meltdown over every James Bond update. The Amazon sale, Denis Villeneuve as director, the possibility that Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland or Harris Dickinson might be the next 007. Us? We’re over the stodgy, sexist tropes. Can Bond please see a therapist in #26? And beatbox, maybe?

Kenny Sebastian was on Sakshi Shivdasani’s and Naina Bhan’s comedy pod last week. We love.

Learning to laugh. Kenny Sebastian was on Sakshi Shivdasani’s and Naina Bhan’s comedy pod, Moment of Silence, last week. He roasted Sakshi’s SoBo drawl and gave them tips on making it in comedy. But the women were funnier. SS mentioned that she’s triggered four types of fans: Motorcyclists, DJs, gynaecologists, career counsellors, because she said stuff about them. Now, that’s original!

Actor Amar Talwar has been posting old photos of Shah Rukh Khan. What’s the lore? (INSTAGRAM/@AMARTHETALWAR)

In Rewind mode. Surely you saw those 30-year-old, black-and-white, never-seen-before photos of pre-Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on Insta. He’s on a train from Delhi to Kolkata with his theatre buddies, so young and cool. Actor Amar Talwar held on to them all this time. But where’s the BTS? Tell us the lore, Amar.

The Simpsons seems to have killed off Marge in the Season 36 finale. No one’s keeping up. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Changing the channel. The Simpsons seems to have killed off Marge in the Season 36 finale in May. The real tragedy, however, is that we’re only hearing about this now. That’s how far off our radar the once-iconic show has fallen. So, why not kill the whole show instead? Get Krusty the Clown to do it.

Hollywood has F1, but we had Saif Ali Khan’s Tara Rum Pum (2007). It was way more emotional.

Speeding in reverse. Hollywood has F1, but we had Saif Ali Khan’s Tara Rum Pum (2007). Both feature a racing champ who crashes and makes a dramatic comeback. Our version was better. F1 has no daughter breaking her piggy bank to help her dad, no son eating a glass-laced burger. Where’s the emotion, Brad Pitt?

