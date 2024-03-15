The fast and the curious: Meet Indian-origin racer Yuven Sundaramoorthy

In American open-wheel car racing, it doesn’t get bigger than the IndyCar Series. And within IndyCar, perhaps no racer is as keenly watched on the other side of the world as Yuven Sundaramoorthy. The 21-year-old won IndyCar’s Road to Indy Program in 2022, becoming the first racer of Indian descent to do so. This year, he competes in the 2024 Firestone Indy NXT Series, which runs until September. It’s closer to the legendary Indy 500, the holy grail of racing, than any Brown participant has ever been.

Yuven Sundaramoorthy, 21, got excited about racing on a trip to China as a child.