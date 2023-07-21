Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Hybrid makeup: Colour, care and maybe a con job

Hybrid makeup: Colour, care and maybe a con job

ByRiddhi Doshi
Jul 21, 2023 08:45 PM IST

Could make-up pull double duty as skincare? Or does it deliver two bad ideas in one? We get experts to break down some claims

A good BOGO offer is hard to resist. That’s why hybrid makeup – cosmetics designed to double up as skincare – is such an easy sell. Top-end brands such as Bobbi Brown and Guerlain have been doing it for years. Recently launched Hermès Beauté is doing it too, as do mass-market Indian brands. A well-stocked makeup kit these days can contain primer with anti-ageing peptides, foundation that moisturises with jojoba oil, lip balm with SPF, concealer that also smoothes fine lines, eyeliner infused with skin plumping hyaluronic acid, liquid blush with Vitamin C mixed in, and tinted moisturiser that fights acne as it covers blemishes.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty promises much more than what makeup usually does. Many other cosmetic brands promise anti-ageing benefits, sun protection and acne care. Don’t substitute makeup for actual skincare, say experts.
Dermatologist Stuti Khare Shukla issues a clear warning: “There’s no research or data on the skincare ingredients in make-up. So, it’s hard to say whether it even works for the skin.”
A makeup-skincare mix is, at best, a marketing tool, a way to convince shoppers that they’re caring for themselves rather than making cosmetic changes. At Maxima Solutions, Kamat asks clients how they want a skincare ingredient incorporated in their makeup formula. “This could be at an emotive level (just enough of it to advertise its presence) or at an active level (a prominent part of the formula),” he says. “Most of them opt for the emotive level.”

Friday, July 21, 2023
