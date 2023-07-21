Hybrid makeup: Colour, care and maybe a con job
Could make-up pull double duty as skincare? Or does it deliver two bad ideas in one? We get experts to break down some claims
A good BOGO offer is hard to resist. That’s why hybrid makeup – cosmetics designed to double up as skincare – is such an easy sell. Top-end brands such as Bobbi Brown and Guerlain have been doing it for years. Recently launched Hermès Beauté is doing it too, as do mass-market Indian brands. A well-stocked makeup kit these days can contain primer with anti-ageing peptides, foundation that moisturises with jojoba oil, lip balm with SPF, concealer that also smoothes fine lines, eyeliner infused with skin plumping hyaluronic acid, liquid blush with Vitamin C mixed in, and tinted moisturiser that fights acne as it covers blemishes.
A makeup-skincare mix is, at best, a marketing tool, a way to convince shoppers that they’re caring for themselves rather than making cosmetic changes. At Maxima Solutions, Kamat asks clients how they want a skincare ingredient incorporated in their makeup formula. “This could be at an emotive level (just enough of it to advertise its presence) or at an active level (a prominent part of the formula),” he says. “Most of them opt for the emotive level.”