Unscrambling the data: Why we should care about where our eggs come from
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 07, 2024 08:46 AM IST
Free-range, natural, organic, cage-free. How good can eggs get, anyway? And why are restaurants obsessed about it?
“Eggs are like a magical capsule,” says Manjunath Marappan. “No other food on Earth packs in as much nutrition within just 50 grams.” Marappan, 42, is the co-founder of the decade-old Happy Hens Farm, India’s oldest commercial producer of free-range eggs. They partner with small farmers across Nashik, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and many of the 20,000 eggs they produce every day end up on India’s trendiest menus.
