Unscrambling the data: Why we should care about where our eggs come from

“Eggs are like a magical capsule,” says Manjunath Marappan. “No other food on Earth packs in as much nutrition within just 50 grams.” Marappan, 42, is the co-founder of the decade-old Happy Hens Farm, India’s oldest commercial producer of free-range eggs. They partner with small farmers across Nashik, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and many of the 20,000 eggs they produce every day end up on India’s trendiest menus.

Egg consumers in India have access to commercially-produced or ethically-produced eggs. (SHUTTERSTOCK)