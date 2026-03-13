Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Fight for the back seat

Since its debut in 2015, the Bentley Bentayga has been the brand’s most important model, accounting for roughly 40% of global sales. The Bentley Mulsanne was retired in 2020. But there’s a growing demand for ultra-luxury SUVs. It means that the extended-wheelbase Bentayga EWB has is now the carmaker’s flagship. But rather than simply stretching an existing car, Bentley has engineered the EWB to deliver a distinctly more indulgent rear-seat experience while retaining the performance and craftsmanship expected of the marquee model. The Bentayga EWB is 180 mm longer than the standard car, taking its overall length to just over 5.3 metres. At first glance, the EWB looks like a familiar Bentayga. The details are where the glow-up shows up. The SUV is 180mm longer than the standard car, taking the overall length to just over 5.3 metres. Crucially, all of that extra wheelbase has gone into maximising passenger space. But the design still carries Bentley’s signature upright grille, crystal-effect quad headlamps and imposing stance.

The luxury SUV is priced at just under ₹6 crore.

Step inside. The EWB cabin blends old-world luxury with modern technology in a way few rivals manage. Rich leather, deep-wood veneers and beautifully knurled metal controls. Bentley’s Harmony Diamond quilting pattern adds a distinctive visual signature to the seats and door panels. Even the lighting filtering through perforated leather on the doors demonstrates the brand’s attention to detail. A 10.9 inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s paired with Bentley’s superb Naim premium audio setup, while the climate control includes an air ioniser and PM2.5 filtration system. But the real highlight of the Bentayga EWB lies in the remarkably luxurious rear. Bentley has engineered this car with passengers in mind.

There are three seating configurations, but the most indulgent option is the four-seat layout with Bentley’s Airline Seats. These 22-way adjustable chairs are among the most sophisticated automotive seats available. They recline deeply, feature a full-length calf rest and offer extensive massage functions. Bentley has also introduced Seat Auto Climate tech, which monitors seat temperature and humidity, and adjusts heating and ventilation for optimal comfort. Another feature, Posture Adjust, subtly alters the seat cushion position throughout a journey to reduce fatigue on long drives. Rear passengers also get a small detachable touchscreen controller that allows them to manage seat functions, climate settings, blinds, ambient lighting and audio. The rear doors, in addition, are power-assisted for easy access, while the panoramic sunroof has been moved rearwards to sit perfectly above the second row.

