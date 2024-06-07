Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Silk road tripping

Our convoy of black Chevrolet Equinoxes cuts quite a sight cruising down the quiet highway from Samarkand to Bukhara, slicing through the Kyzylkum desert. Speed limits are strictly enforced in Uzbekistan, so I set the adaptive cruise control to 90 kmph to keep a steady pace and engage the Lane Keep Assist function, letting it handle the steering with a gentle touch. It feels like having a co-pilot, freeing me to marvel at the stark, endless landscape.

The Chevrolet Equinox’s eight-way adjustable powered seating is perfect for a road trip.