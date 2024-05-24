 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Watching a Lotus blossom - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Watching a Lotus blossom

ByHormazd Sorabjee
May 24, 2024 07:22 AM IST

The new heavy SUV, Eletre, is everything the British-born brand, Lotus, never represented. But it marks the start of a new era for them

There’s a new brand in town, but it’s not just any brand. It’s a brand whose cars have adorned my bedroom walls when I was a kid. It’s a brand rich with Formula 1 history and a legacy of the best-handling sports cars. That brand is Lotus and its founder, the late Colin Chapman, was one of the greatest engineers in the auto industry.

The new Eletre SUV comes from a brand rich with Formula 1 history – the British-born Lotus.
The new Eletre SUV comes from a brand rich with Formula 1 history – the British-born Lotus.
The new Lotus Eletre is electric and heavy, and is made in China.
The new Lotus Eletre is electric and heavy, and is made in China.
The Eletre has great legroom and ambient lighting.
The Eletre has great legroom and ambient lighting.
The Eletre is a blindingly quick car and is thrilling to drive.
The Eletre is a blindingly quick car and is thrilling to drive.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Watching a Lotus blossom
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On