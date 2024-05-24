Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Watching a Lotus blossom

There’s a new brand in town, but it’s not just any brand. It’s a brand whose cars have adorned my bedroom walls when I was a kid. It’s a brand rich with Formula 1 history and a legacy of the best-handling sports cars. That brand is Lotus and its founder, the late Colin Chapman, was one of the greatest engineers in the auto industry.

The new Eletre SUV comes from a brand rich with Formula 1 history – the British-born Lotus.