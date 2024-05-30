Why customers lash out over book releases and dinner reservations

It’s ridiculous what people will do when they don’t get their way. In March, two Americans filed a lawsuit against Hermès, because they were unable to buy the luxury brand’s iconic Birkin bags. The satchels retail for about $12,000 (or ₹10 lakh) on the shelf. Their problem: The bags never go on the shelf – they’re always sold out, and the waitlist is only getting longer. The Americans have alleged that in order to move up the waitlist, they were expected to purchase other Hermès items and accessories – an unfair business practice.

