Friday, May 03, 2024
YOLO, so don’t go solo: See why lone rangers have it worse on screen

ByArshia Dhar
May 03, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Films and shows are overrun with lone wolves. One fighter against all odds. One hero doing it all. Be a team player, maybe?

Mad Max.It’s pretty easy to imagine Mel Gibson or Tom Hardy (who’ve both played Max Rockatansky) as lone rangers in a post-apocalyptic world. They’re not the type to take orders. Surely a sidekick would have helped with the loneliness and nightmares? They’d have to watch their backs less. Max did have a best friend, wife, and son, all of whom were butchered. He’s befriended a doggo. But that’s hardly useful when battling War Boys.

Max, from Mad Max wouldn’t have been captured by the War Boys if he was part of a group.
Beatrix Kiddo, aka The Bride, could have benefitted from an exit interview.
Ellen Ripley could have had a shower if her team could cover for her on board the Nostromo.
Seasoned hitman John Wick would have been better off with buddies and grief counselling.
YOLO, so don't go solo: See why lone rangers have it worse on screen
