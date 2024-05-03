YOLO, so don’t go solo: See why lone rangers have it worse on screen
May 03, 2024 09:32 AM IST
Films and shows are overrun with lone wolves. One fighter against all odds. One hero doing it all. Be a team player, maybe?
Mad Max.It’s pretty easy to imagine Mel Gibson or Tom Hardy (who’ve both played Max Rockatansky) as lone rangers in a post-apocalyptic world. They’re not the type to take orders. Surely a sidekick would have helped with the loneliness and nightmares? They’d have to watch their backs less. Max did have a best friend, wife, and son, all of whom were butchered. He’s befriended a doggo. But that’s hardly useful when battling War Boys.
