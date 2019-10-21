e-paper
Coral snake stung by bee while devouring another snake. Video’s stuff of nightmares

The video shows a coral snake eating another snake.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared the video has collected over 39,000 views.
Since being shared the video has collected over 39,000 views. (Twitter/Evangeline Cummings)
         

From happy to scary, the Internet often provides us with videos that spark varied reactions. However, once in a while, the online world presents videos which leave us speechless – and we often end up gasping for time to process everything that is unfolding before our eyes. One such clip was recently shared on Twitter by Evangeline Cummings involving two snakes and a bee.

“I believe I just witnessed a bee, stinging a coral snake while the coral was dining on a rat snake and I need your support to process this,” Cummings wrote while sharing the video. She also tagged a few experts on the subject to get a clear understanding of the incident.

Shared on October 17, the video shows a coral snake eating another snake, while both hang from a tree - while some bees are buzz around the reptiles. Within seconds, the coral snake leaves its food and thrashes wildly. Considering what mentioned in the caption, the snake’s reaction is a result of a sting from a bee.

Take a look yourself:

Since being shared the video has collected over 39,000 views, about 1,200 likes, and close to 270 comments.

The video has raised lots of questions among people. While most were terrified, a few others were left surprised. There were some who dished out hilarious replies too. Take a look at how people reacted:

There were many who wondered how the rat snake got tangled in the tree. For those, Cummings later tweeted a theory of hers too:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 17:58 IST

