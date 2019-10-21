Coral snake stung by bee while devouring another snake. Video’s stuff of nightmares

it-s-viral

From happy to scary, the Internet often provides us with videos that spark varied reactions. However, once in a while, the online world presents videos which leave us speechless – and we often end up gasping for time to process everything that is unfolding before our eyes. One such clip was recently shared on Twitter by Evangeline Cummings involving two snakes and a bee.

“I believe I just witnessed a bee, stinging a coral snake while the coral was dining on a rat snake and I need your support to process this,” Cummings wrote while sharing the video. She also tagged a few experts on the subject to get a clear understanding of the incident.

Shared on October 17, the video shows a coral snake eating another snake, while both hang from a tree - while some bees are buzz around the reptiles. Within seconds, the coral snake leaves its food and thrashes wildly. Considering what mentioned in the caption, the snake’s reaction is a result of a sting from a bee.

Um ok, ⁦@UFEntomology⁩ and ⁦⁦@MartaWayneUF⁩ , I believe I just witnessed a BEE 🐝 stinging a CORAL SNAKE 🐍 while the CORAL was dining on a RAT (?) SNAKE 🐍 and I need your support to process this. ⁦⁦@UF⁩ #FloridaBackyard pic.twitter.com/djbJJGxaUk — Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 17, 2019

Since being shared the video has collected over 39,000 views, about 1,200 likes, and close to 270 comments.

The video has raised lots of questions among people. While most were terrified, a few others were left surprised. There were some who dished out hilarious replies too. Take a look at how people reacted:

Wow. Florida wildlife... 😮🚨 — Eric Stoller (@EricStoller) October 17, 2019

While the observation as a whole is incredible, the most interesting part to me is the highly fossorial Coral Snake foraging arboreally. Would be interesting to know if the Rat Snake was already dead when the Coral Snake found it? — Noah Fields (@noahkfields) October 18, 2019

There were many who wondered how the rat snake got tangled in the tree. For those, Cummings later tweeted a theory of hers too:

So we’ve now settled on our favorite theory: rat snake was dropped by a hawk or similar and landed in the rosebush. (But the rat snake is somewhat twisted around the branches so I wonder if when I was dropped it was still partially alive and tried to free itself and could not.🤔) — Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 20, 2019

What do you think of the video?

