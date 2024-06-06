Dhul Hijjah moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK, Canada to sight crescent moon for Eid ul Adha date
The beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah commences with the sighting of the crescent or new moon and marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, which is followed by Eid al Adha on the tenth day. Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.
Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage known as Hajj takes place in the holy city of Mecca and marks Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship....Read More
On the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims across the globe mark Eid al-Adha where cattle sacrifice during the festive celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.
The meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed in three equal parts - one portion feeds the family, the second is for the relatives, and the third is for the poor and needy. Muslims believe that even though neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, the devotion of his people reaches him.
Eid ul Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon for Dhu Al Hijjah on Thursday evening
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to participate in the tradition of sighting the crescent or new moon after the maghrib namaz or evening prayers on Thursday, June 06, 2024. As per the courts orders, Muslims are requested to register their testimony or contact the nearest centre to help him reach the nearest court if they sight the crescent moon with their naked eye or through binoculars.
Does Eid ul Adha falls after Hajj? Know facts and misconceptions
It is often assumed that Eid ul Adha falls a day after Hajj however, it is not true. Also, this has never been the norm followed by Muslims all over the world. After the first day of Dhul Hijjah is established, then the tenth of that month is calculated hence, the date of Eid ul Adha is different for different places. On a more elaborate note, Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, takes place from the 8th to the 12th of Dhul Hijjah where on 8th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm at-Tarwiyah), pilgrims begin their Hajj rituals; on 9th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm Arafat), the most significant day of Hajj, pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat to pray and seek forgiveness while on the day of Eid ul Adha i.e. 10th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm an-Nahr), pilgrims perform the ritual of animal sacrifice (Qurbani) to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. Allah provided a ram to sacrifice instead. Finally, Hajj ends on 12th Dhul Hijjah.
Eid ul Adha 2024 date: When will Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations celebrate Bakra Eid
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations will gear up to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on June 07, 2024 and if it is sighted, Eid-ul-Adha in these countries will be celebrated on June 17, 2024 otherwise on June 18, 2024. This is because the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day.
Eid ul Adha 2024 date: Will Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah from tonight?
If the crescent moon is not spotted in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, other Arab states, UK, US, Canada etc after maghrib prayers on Wednesday June 06, 2024, then the first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on Friday June 08, 2024 and Eid al Adha 2024 celebrations will commence in these nations on June 17 (Dhul Hijjah 10) while Arafah Day will be on June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 9).
Eid ul Adha 2024 date: When will Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK, other countries celebrate Bakra Eid
This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with UK, US and Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on the evening of 29th of Hijri calendar month Dhul Qa’adah (the month before Dhul Hijjah), which is Wednesday, June 06, 2024. If spotted, the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin the next day i.e. June 07, 2024 and Bakhreid celebrations in these countries will commence on June 16, 2024 (Dhul Hijjah 10) while the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - will be observed on Tuesday June June 15 (Dhul Hijjah 9).