Dhul Hijjah moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK, Canada to sight crescent moon for Eid ul Adha date

Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage known as Hajj takes place in the holy city of Mecca and marks Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship....Read More

On the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims across the globe mark Eid al-Adha where cattle sacrifice during the festive celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.

The meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed in three equal parts - one portion feeds the family, the second is for the relatives, and the third is for the poor and needy. Muslims believe that even though neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, the devotion of his people reaches him.